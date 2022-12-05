Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath, who played Bob Johnson, dies aged 90





Actor Bob McGrath, best known for his role as Bob Johnson on Sesame Street, has died aged 90. Key points: Bob McGrath was a founding cast member of Sesame Street

Bob McGrath was a founding cast member of Sesame Street He made his last appearance on the show in 2017.

He made his last appearance on the show in 2017. McGrath is remembered for his “passionate and creative contributions” to the much-loved show McGrath’s family shared on Facebook that he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on December 4. He was one of the founding cast members of Sesame Street when the series premiered in 1969, in his role as a friendly neighbor. His last appearance on the show was in 2017, marking a part of nearly five decades of the much-loved children’s show. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind the TV show, paid tribute to McGrath on Twitter. “Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances have brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs , people in their neighborhood or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts,” the organization said. “A performer revered the world over, Bob’s wealthy tenor has repeatedly filled the airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo. “We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate and creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us.” McGrath grew up in Illinois and studied music at the University of Michigan and the Manhattan School of Music. He was also a singer in the 60s series Sing Along With Mitch and launched a successful singing career overseas in Japan. Sesame Street actor Alan Muraoka paid tribute to McGrath as a role model, mentor and friend. “Her kindness and sense of humor was such a joy, and I loved her so much,” he said on Facebook. “Rest well my friend. You did well” ABC/AP

