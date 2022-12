Horvath poaches West Hollywood economic development director for his LA County staff

John Leonard, director of economic development for the city of West Hollywood, has resigned and accepted a new position with Los Angeles County. Emails to John Leonard at West Hollywood City Hall are greeted with an “auto-reply” message that reads: Hello – My last day as a City of West Hollywood employee was Friday, December 2. As of Monday, December 5, I have worked for Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath and can be reached at [email protected] The following City of West Hollywood employees may be contacted with the following questions: Thanks, John Leonard rose through the ranks at West Hollywood City Hall, previously serving as the Community and Legislative Affairs Officer, who is on the staff of the City Council. Leonard started in the Housing Division where he acted as lead staff for the breakup of the city’s redevelopment agency, including completing state-mandated technical reports, preparing staff reports , interpreting state legislation, presenting all agenda items to the Board of Supervisors, and coordinating with various departments and agencies. He had also been a key staff member for passing and implementing the city’s cannabis ordinance; including drafting the prescription, formulating municipal cannabis fees, drafting application documents and selection weighting criteria (58 criteria), identifying and verifying the members of the assessment committee for applications and overseeing the review by committee members of 315 applications received for 36 available licenses (retail and consumer lounges) Prior to this role, Leonard served as a Senior Management Analyst where he oversaw the preparation of the City’s operating budget. Mr. Leonard was also a key staff member for the issuance of a $20 million city lease income bond, which received AA+ credit ratings. He also managed the refinancing of a former $10 million development agency bond. For both issues, Mr. Leonard reviewed and edited all bond documents, prepared long-term financial projections, participated in rating agency meetings and coordinated City’s financing team, including underwriter, City’s financial adviser and bond lawyer. He has also helped nonprofits develop affordable housing in the city, including reviewing and funding projects with multiple sources of capital, including local, state, federal, and private funds. Mr. Leonard also oversaw the construction of projects, including tracking construction expenditures and releasing funds from the City. In his role with the city, John often drafted tenders, reviewed bids, coordinated contracts and managed consultant activities. Mr. Leonard also has extensive experience in preparing spreadsheets, financial models, synthesizing data, preparing staff reports, making recommendations, and preparing corporate goals, projects and programs. long-term and short-term housing for the City.

