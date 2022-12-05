Emancipation producer apologizes for photo of enslaved man at premiere – The Hollywood Reporter





Joey McFarland has apologized after sparking controversy for walking the red carpet at the Emancipation premiere with the original photo of a slave known as Peter that inspired the film. “I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended by bringing a photo of Peter to the Emancipation premiere,” the Oscar-nominated producer said in an Instagram post on Sunday. “My intention was to honor this remarkable man and remind the general public that his image not only caused change in 1863, but still resonates and promotes change today.” The photograph shows a man named Peter, who escaped slavery, with scars on his back after being repeatedly whipped. The picture has been known as both “Whipped Peter” and “The Scourged Back”. “After discovering Peter’s origin story with the help of diligent historians, I have spent the last few years working with the Emancipation creative time in order to bring his story to life so that global audiences have the opportunity to appreciate his heroism. I hope my actions don’t distract from the message of the film, Peter’s story and the impact he had on the world,” McFarland continued in the post. “Throughout the research and development of Emancipation, I came across photographs of overlooked and historically significant individuals whose stories also needed to be told. One photograph, by Martin Delaney, is on loan to the National Portrait Gallery and is currently on display. My plan has always been to donate the photographs to the appropriate institution, in consultation with the community, and I believe there is no better time to begin this process than now. The Emancipation The producer ended his statement by saying, “These photographs, which existed before me, will be here long after I’m gone; they belong to the world. My goal has always been to find the right permanent residence and ensure that it is accessible, in order to honor its importance. And above all, that the people depicted in the photographs are remembered and that their stories are told with the utmost dignity and respect. McFarland came under heavy criticism online after appearing on the Nov. 30 premiere carpet from members of the entertainment industry, including #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign and The Black List founder Franklin Leonard. Both expressed distress and ‘disgust’ at the producer’s decision to show the photo, which the producer said in a video posted online that he had brought for ‘a piece of Peter’ to be with. him. Leonard questioned the very interest of the producer and the reasoning behind collecting artifacts related to enslaved Black Americans. “Why do you own the photograph? Why did you bring it to a movie premiere if the intention is to preserve it with respect? You wanted ‘a piece of Peter’ here? Do you collect souvenirs from slaves that will be given away when you die? What are you doing while waiting? So many questions,” he tweeted at the time. McFarland said The Hollywood Reporter on the carpet ahead of the film’s Los Angeles premiere that photos like Peter’s have “been so poorly curated, preserved and protected.” And so, over the past two decades, I have searched for and acquired as many forgotten and lost photos as possible.

