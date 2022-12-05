“Wakanda Forever” is No. 1 for the fourth consecutive weekend





NEW YORK Black Panther: Wakanda Forever retained the box office crown for the fourth straight weekend, and the holiday comedy thriller violent night debuted with $13.3 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. But the biggest talking point of the weekend was a movie conspicuously absent from theaters. If Netflix had kept Rian Johnson’s Police Unit after Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads in theaters, it would have been one of the best draws of the weekend. Last weekend, the streamer of its first pact of its kind with major chains in North America released Glass Onion in approximately 600 theaters. Although significantly lower than the 4,000+ theaters most major movies open in, the Netflix movie reportedly grossed around $15 million, an enviable total for a medium-scale release. Netflix declined to release ticket sales and pulled Glass Onion on Tuesday, preferring to limit its release to one week of theatrical release before debuting on the streaming service on December 23. to its streaming service. WednesdayReed Hastings, chief executive of Netflix, acknowledged that the company left a lot of money on the table during the move. So instead of feasting on Glass Onion, as post-Thanksgiving ticket buyers did in 2019 when Lionsgate released Knives Out, moviegoers were fed mostly leftovers this weekend. For four weeks, Walt Disney Co.’s Wakanda Forever topped the box office. Ryan Coogler’s Marvel movie has grossed $733 million worldwide, including $339 million in overseas sales. Violent Night was the only new wide release in theaters. Starring David Harbor as a not-so-holy Saint Nick, Universal’s release got off to a great start. Violent Night, which earned audiences a B+ CinemaScore, cost around $20 million. Although Avatar: The Way of Water and other holiday releases like Puss in Boots 2, Babylon and I Wanna Dance With Somebody loom in the coming weeks, theaters continue to see fewer blockbuster movies than they weren’t doing it before the pandemic. David A. Gross, who publishes the box office subscription newsletter FranchiseRe, says that while there were 58 franchise films released in 2019, there were only 32 in 2022. There has also been a shortage of family outings in theaters. After a muted debut last weekend, Disney’s big-budget animated fantasy adventure strange world dipped to third place with just $4.9 million in its second week. Some of the season’s notable kid-friendly films air instead. Roald Dahl’s adaptation Mathilde the musical, starring Emma Thompson, was jointly produced by Netflix, Sony Pictures and Working Title Films. Netflix owns the film’s worldwide distribution rights, except for the UK and Ireland, where Sony released the film in theaters last weekend. For two weeks, Matilda was the top film at the UK box office, grossing $9.7 million over that period. In the United States, Matilda begins broadcasting at Christmas. Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. Wakanda Forever, $17.6 million. 2. Violent Night, $13.3 million. 3. Strange World, $4.9 million. 4. The menu, $3.6 million. 5. Devotion, $2.8 million. 6. I heard the bells, $1.8 million. 7. Black Adam, $1.7 million. 8. The Fabelmans, $1.3 million. 9. Bones and All, $1.2 million. 10. Ticket to Paradise, $850,000. ” Previous Fan Buys Goonies’ Famous Oregon Home, Listed for $1.7 Million Next ” George Clooney and Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees

