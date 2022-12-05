Entertainment
Alex Jones, crisis actor
For most of us, words crisis and actor have no particular connection with each other. They are both two-syllable names referring to things that do exist: there is always a crisis somewhere, and actors have been acting since ancient times. What about?
Over the past decade, these two ordinary words have been glued together and, with some Trumper post-reality alchemy, used to describe something imaginary that allows something real to be denied. Something in the news is making one of your public policy positions look bad; you claim that the story is false and that the people apparently involved are in fact ‘crisis actors’. So ! These two ordinary names, written or spoken together, become a portkey (in Harry Potter terms), a magical doorway to an alternate world of reality denial and glorious fantasy.
Primarily, the phrase is used to deny that a particular mass shooting occurred. That makes sense, in its own way: Elected Republicans aren’t and won’t be voting to ban assault rifles, the weapon of choice for many mass murderers, though it’s known and understood that most Americans would prefer such a ban. Naturally, these incidents hit an exposed nerve on the right. Ouch! Let’s say the magic phrase and make the whole incident go away.
There are, of course, certain limits to the power of the “crisis actor” talisman. It hasn’t been used to suggest that there simply aren’t any killings in the United States; It would be too much. There are so many, all the time, it would be like telling Oklahomans that tornadoes are a hoax. The “crisis actor” scheme is only used for certain, more eye-catching murders, such as school shootings. The most prominent practitioner is, of course, Alex Jones, who made hundreds of millions of dollars by denying that the Sandy Hook shooting ever happened. Millions of people buy it, literally and figuratively.
For those of us who still view “crisis” and “actors” as unrelated real-world phenomena, there is (unfortunately) nothing to undermine credulity about a mass shooting. We know people are going crazy, we know some are consumed with hatred, some want to die and go away with a bang, and nearly everyone has access to tools designed to slaughter people. Why wouldn’t these things happen?
From our perspective, come to think of it, the phenomenon that seems unlikely and strange is Alex Jones. Can you imagine getting seriously rich pretending Sandy Hook didn’t happen? It’s really weird. Wait a minute…. put on our fancy caps…. What if Alex Jones was a crisis actor?
Given that the world is replete with and largely controlled by leftist dark forces (you got that tight cap?) who essentially have supernatural powers of subterfuge and illusion, why wouldn’t they imagine an Alex Jones? Here’s a number clearly designed to put a bad face on post-reality right-wing politics. He delights in the suffering of the innocent, of people whose children were murdered in elementary school. We realize some people aren’t very nice, but the commercialized cruelty of Alex Jones defies belief. Could nature have created this kind of mind-boggling sinister evil? One evil that makes post-reality Trumper politics look bad? Talk about an embarrassing news item, what about the existence of Alex Jones? If it didn’t exist, the left would want to invent it; maybe they did!
Remember, folks, the global leftist conspiracy runs very deep, and has been for years. Are we entering the spirit? Someone with dark powers probably approached a young swagger years or decades ago and came up with the plan. The braggart would become “Alex Jones”. The deal he was offered included saying things that were obviously shit, being hated by most people, loved by a sizable minority, and living like a king. We can speculate on whether the possibility of a prison sentence was discussed, but in a sense the whole program comes with a get out of prison card. If he comes to that, “Alex Jones” will reveal the fact that he has always been a crisis actor, content to spout the cues given to him by dark left-wing conspirators. No, “Jones” won’t know their real names or where they live. He cannot help us find them; he only knows that they created him and that it is their fault.
Alright, you can take off your fantasy cap. Some of you have developed mild headaches during this little exercise: my apologies. A certain unease often accompanies a journey to the other side, but it is important to try to see the world as the crowd of “crisis actors” sees it.
Eric Kuhn lives in Middletown.
