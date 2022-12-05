Pete Davidson Outside Emily Ratajkowski’s New York Home: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: North Woods/BACKGRID As the holiday season gathered pace, it emerged that the romance between pete davidson and Emily Ratajkowski did the same! the old saturday night live Funnyman was spotted outside the actresses’ apartment while keeping a low-key figure in New York City on Saturday, December 3. Bundled up in a hoodie draped over his head and an oversized puffer jacket, Pete looked like he was trying to keep to himself as he exited the Big Apple. More about pete davidson The sighting comes just a week after the couple, who are rumored to be dating following Petes’ recent split with Kim Kardashianenjoyed an early Thanksgiving with friends. page 6 reported that Selby Drummonddating apps brand manager Bumble, posted a photo of Pete and Emily hanging out to celebrate the day, only to delete the snap shortly after. Friendsgiving comes just weeks after the cute pair would have been an item. Since then, Pete and Emily have been spotted together in public and even hanging out outside her New York apartment on her birthday. Emily also liked a photo posted by Kim, showing her apparent support for her ex. The makeup mogul and Pete dated for around nine months, amid Kim’s divorce from the rapper Kanye Westuntil they parted ways in August. A source said HollywoodLife, however, that Kim has no problem with them dating. Kim has known Emily for a while and she approves of them dating, they said. She thinks it’s cute and she’s legitimately happy that he found someone more up to his speed and on the same wavelength as him. They live in the same city, are close in age, and have worked on several projects together, including the photo shoot they both talked about. She is heavily immersed in the New York scene, just like him. They know a lot of the same people and run in the same crowds, so Kim thinks they go well together. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Emily is the latest in a long line of high profile women that Pete has had on his arm. Her dating history includes Kate Beckinsaleex fiance Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor and larry davidthe girl Cassie David as well as Kim K. As for Emily, the model was married to Sebastian Bear McClard but filed for divorce in September 2022. She has a 21-month-old son Sylvester. Related link Related: Pete Davidson’s Romantic Story: From Ariana and Kim K. to Meeting Emily Ratajkowski

