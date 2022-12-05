Bollywood is blowing up the house in Jeddah!

It was heartwarming to see so many women – young and old, many wearing hijabs and burqas, shaking their bodies, shaving their arms and singing with total abandon.

Yes, it happened in Saudi Arabia, reports Aseem Chhabra of the Red Sea International Film Festival.

PICTURE: AR Rahman performs at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Photography: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival

On Saturday night, AR Rahman rocked Jeddah Corniche.

During his first concert in the city coinciding with the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, the composer, singer and man with a Sufi soul gave one of his best concerts.

Its audience of a few thousand was made up of local Saudis and people from the Indian and Pakistani diaspora, women, men, children and the elderly, all united by the sounds of popular Indian music.

The concert venue was an elaborate stage equipped with hundreds of lights, giant video screens and loudspeakers, all set up along the city’s famous boulevard, the Jeddah Corniche, located along the Red Sea, where the cool breeze made up for the afternoon heat. Sun.

Rahman arrived late, but threw himself heart and soul into the concert, which lasted two and a half hours.

He appeared on stage wearing a turquoise Sherwani with glitter and stayed there throughout the show, singing, playing keyboards and watching his singers perform hits in Hindi and Tamil.

The show opened with Rahman singing the Oscar-winning song Jai Ho from Danny Boyle Slumdog Millionaireone of three acts performed in the film, possibly because it was a huge hit outside of India.

He ended the show after midnight singing Chayan Chayan of Dil Sehis entourage of singers joining his choir.

“It’s so nice to be back after COVID,” Rahman told the audience. “I never believed this day would come.”

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Photography: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival

Among the hit songs, Rahman and his team performed Dil Se Re (Dil Se), Language Se Language (taal), You Hee Re (of Bombay in Tamil and Hindi), Fever (Bombay), Confrontation (Humse Hai Muqabala), Main Radha of Madhuban (River), Enna Solla Pogirai (Kandukondain Kandukondain) and a beautiful spiritual interpretation of For Kaya For (rock star).

People danced and sang with the singers on stage.

The young men formed their little dance groups, having their own party.

It was especially heartwarming to see so many women, young and old, many of whom wore hijabs and burkas, dancing and singing with total abandon.

IMAGE: Director Shekhar Kapur hails the cast of What’s love got to do with it: actor Jeff Mirza, British Pakistani musician Naughty Boy, Jemima Khan (who wrote the screenplay) and actors Sajal Aly and Shabana Azmi. Photography: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival

The second edition of the Red Sea festival is solid proof that a lot is changing in Saudi Arabia, long considered a cornerstone of conservative Islamic values.

The festival which runs from December 1 to 10 includes nearly 150 films, all uncensored, in many global languages, blockbuster films from recently concluded festivals in Europe and North America, as well as a range of Arabic films , including works from the nascent Saudi Arabia. cinema industry.

Until 2018, there were no cinemas in the country, but new thinking led to their opening and they screen Hollywood, Arabic, Bollywood and other international films. The Red Sea Festival is part of this process of opening up.

The change is also evident in the presence of major world celebrities at this year’s festival: Oliver Stone (he heads the jury for this year’s festival), Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Spike Lee, Antonio Banderas, Luca Guadagnino and Fatih Akin.

India had the biggest presence with several Bollywood stars traveling to Jeddah – from Shah Rukh Khan (he was in Jeddah to shoot Raju Hirani’s film Soak) to Kajol, Shekhar Kapur, Shabana Azmi (Shekhar’s new film What’s love got to do with it? with Shabana in the supporting role, opened the festival), Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also making red carpet appearances were three Indian-born film personalities who now live outside the country — Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gurinder Chadha (she hosted the 20th anniversary screening of play it like Beckham) and Frieda Pinto.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. Photography: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival

Shah Rukh was honored on the opening day of the festival where he thanked the festival as well as the Jeddah film commission and the Saudi government for facilitating the filming of Soak. He was also kind enough to greet the other winner of the evening, Guy Ritchie.

Later that evening, Shah Rukh again appeared on stage – the same venue where AR Rahman performed – to present an outdoor screening of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. He was accompanied on stage by his DDLJ co-starring Kajol.

It was a curtain raiser for the 27-year-old film, which will soon hit theaters in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

“Simple chote, chote bacche hain, ek pachees ka hai, ek ekees ki hai, ek nau saal ka hai“, said Shah Rukh in front of a crowded audience, made up mainly of South Asians, who were quite surprised by his sudden appearance on stage.

“But to be honest, even they still like the movie. So if it’s relevant, please watch it.”

Bringing Kajol on stage, Shah Rukh improvised his dialogue from DDLH — ‘Jeddah Jaise ordered, ordered shehron main aisi choti, choti batein to hoti rehti hai, Senorita‘, while the audience went wild.

DDLJsaid SRK, was made “with so much innocence. The director, the producer, everyone, none of us knew we were making a movie that would be watched 27 years later”.

Feature Overview: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com