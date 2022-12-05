Flashes of entertainment: an American comedian will perform at the SudburyArena

Content of the article Acclaimed comedian, podcast host and author Bert Kreischer will visit Greater Sudbury on his upcoming Berty Boy Relapse Tour.

Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Kreischer is an American comedian, actor, writer, and host who performs to sold-out crowds across the country. His brand new stand-up special, Hey Big Boy, as well as Secret Time and The Machine are currently streaming worldwide on NETFLIX. Kreischer hosts Go-Big Show, with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes. Hailed as one of the best storytellers of his generation, Kreischer transparently and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove that there is a way to take his antics (from party-goer) to middle age, according to Forbes. His infamous story about robbing a train with the Russian mafia was recently picked up by Legendary to be made into a movie.

Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Following the successful start of The Body Shots World Tour in 2019, where he quickly sold out theaters and added shows in nearly every market, Kreischer performed 59 shows of his Hot Summer Nights, a socially distanced outdoor tour spanning more than 35 cities across 18 states. Tickets for the December 11 show are on sale now at greaterudbury.ca/tickets, by phone at 705-671-3000 and in person at 240 Elgin Street. It takes place at the Sudbury Arena on Elgin Street. Cinefest to reintroduce Red Carpet Patron program in 2023 Cinefest Sudbury has reintroduced its Red Carpet Patron program for 2023. It now includes free access to six film screenings throughout the year; a free popcorn voucher for all cardholders at each film screening; plus special benefits for the 2023 edition of the Cinfest Sudbury Film Festival.

Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Cinefest Sudbury is currently accepting new registrations for 2023, with the added option of offering the program to a family member or friend. Current cardholders are also encouraged to renew their card status before the start of the new year to take full advantage of the benefits offered. For more information, visit cinefest.com. Launch of YES Theater and Sudbury Theater Center online 50/50 YES Theater and the Sudbury Theater Center are thrilled to announce a new 50/50 online fundraiser, which the two groups hope will raise $100,000. Funds raised from the cash raffle will support the STC Flight System, which is in need of repair. The draw will run until December 18, so there’s a chance to win big. Tickets will be available for purchase online and in person at the theater during the broadcast of Elf the Musical (November 25 through December 18.

Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The fly system is what allows us to raise and lower our curtains, stage and suspend lighting and sound equipment above the stage, said Scott Denniston, CEO of YES /STC, in a statement. It’s a big part of what makes theater magic happen in professional theaters across the country, and we’re very lucky to have one here in our community. This sets STC apart from many other theaters in Northern Ontario and allows us to present incredible work and host a variety of traveling shows in our city that might otherwise elude us. When we discovered in June that the system needed major repairs after many years of use, we immediately got to work to start fundraising for a replacement system.

Advertising 6 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The 50/50 raffle has already raised over $2,000. The next early bird draw will take place on December 6; the winner will receive a $1,000 STC gift card. New Louvre returns The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is back with its long-awaited annual event, the Nouveau Louvre. The gallery invites artists to submit works of art of all kinds. Submitted works will be exhibited at the online store and at the GNO (inside Place des Arts). The exhibition is in progress. Once a piece is sold, artists can resubmit during the exhibition period. All works will be sold for $200. Profits will be shared between the artist and the GNO. The artist receives $125 while the gallery receives $75. The sale will continue until January 13. This will allow those who received a gift certificate to purchase an item after the holidays.

Advertising 7 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The Sudbury Music Festival launches in 2023 The 2023 Sudbury Music Festival, formerly the Sudbury Kiwanis Music Festival, will be held from March 25 to April 5, 2023. After two years of COVID-19 precautions and restrictions limiting the festival to online activities, attendees will once again have the opportunity to come together in person and experience each other’s performances live, continuing a 76-year tradition. . Our goal is, and always has been, to create as meaningful an experience as possible for attendees, said Ralph McIntosh, Chairman of the Board. The return to an in-person format will be a welcome change for artists, parents and other supporters. The festival board is delighted to announce that Louis Simo will continue in the role of festival coordinator..

Advertising 8 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Louis and the Organizing Board have been working for several months to ensure that music students in Sudbury and area have the opportunity to perform and compete as they have for the past 76 years, added McIntosh. After two difficult but successful years, we all look forward to the return of a live, in-person festival. Returning to an in-person festival will also require the support of community volunteers to help oversee the various festival activities. We invite music lovers and supporters to contact Simo at [email protected] or 416-532-8209. Registration is open until January 31, 2023. For more information, visit sudburymusicfestival.ca. PA days at the STC Exploration and fun are the hallmarks of Sudbury Theater Centers’ day theater camps for youth ages 8 to 12.

Advertising 9 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Six full-day camps will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the following dates: February 3; March 10; April 28; and June 9. The program includes collaborative activities and games designed to develop imagination, confidence and creative expression. Students will enjoy learning theater fundamentals such as role-playing, tableaux, and scene blocking. Character work and storytelling activities based on the theme of relationships and respect will challenge students to think critically and creatively. The camps will be led by Garrett Carr. Registration is limited to 20 students. Masks are no longer mandatory. Activities will take place in educational spaces that promote physical distancing. Hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the building and in washrooms. Parents can register their children for more than one camp, but payments will be taken for one camp at a time. Cost is $65 per day (HST included) or $60 for current STC Academy students. Child care until 5 p.m. is available upon request for an additional $10 per day. For more information, including registration forms, visit sudburytheatre.com/youth. To register, email completed forms to the STC box office at [email protected] and call 705-674-8381 ext. 1 to make the payment.

Share this article on your social network