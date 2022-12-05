Entertainment
Young the Giant explores cosmic feelings in American Bollywood
On November 16, Young the Giant released their fifth studio album and their biggest project to date: American Bollywood. The album is divided into four acts led by frontman Sameer Gadhia, who takes us through an epic conglomeration of universal human truths guided by Indian mythology. American Bollywood is all Gadhia: this album is forged with its essence.
The album is a indian epic, as Gadhia attempts to connect South Asian culture with Western music in the project. The album’s first self-titled track describes a boy torn between Bombay at 13 and American dreams at 24. The energy picks up a minute into the song as it transitions to the chorus, guiding the listener through an exciting portal into the world of the album.
The world of the album begins with the Mahabharata, one of the main Sanskrit epics of ancient India. Ghadia delves into Indian mythology in the second track Wake Up, in which Vyasa, the traditional author of the Mahabharata, tells the singer, You were here before in a different body, and Gadhia tells herself to wake up to life.
It seems that Gadhia used this album to confront her own mortality. He asks, is security enabled? about the weapon that may or may not kill him in Guardian Angel. The sound rolls, like a man floating skyward to meet his fate, and the beat picks up halfway through the song as if Gadhia has decided it’s okay to be mortal. He accepted being a human being, a struggle that colors the whole album.
The theme of unrequited love appears in My Way with the introduction of a new character. Gadhia experiments with lyrical sparseness and sonic softness in Insomnia, and weaves in a sitar for a fuller instrumental sound. Tonight a beautiful song of heartache rising in sentiment, watch the emotional and instrumental sweetness continue; the lyrics are more melancholy than angry when the singer asks, Where were you tonight?
The singer continues his descent into solitude in The Walk Home, when he combines images of childhood and death with the line, Can anyone walk me home? / With pearly gates on an impressively sharp guitar. It intensely feels and talks about vast human experiences that risk being clichéd, but are ultimately emotionally effective when layered on a confident rock track.
Young the Giant has always known how to weave identity themes into a palatable rock album. Their third album house of the strange (2016) deals similarly with ideas of home and country, and their fourth album Overlay (2018) follows the group’s epic style by ruminating on one theme: the self framed by declining relationships. Home and self come together to American Bollywoodand elements from the band’s previous albums have a flavor of self-reflection and tragic love.
The album culminates in its epic Dancing in the Rain with stunning sound and lyrics: Now I know why / Everybody dances like they’ve never seen the rain / Everybody howls like a wild hurricane. Despite albums dealing with identity struggles and heartbreak, Young the Giant manages to sound feel-good as usual. Even the most melancholy songs sound like Gadhia had fun recording them emotionally draining, but still great fun.
Gadhia has done a phenomenal job of bringing Indian mythology into the modern rock sphere. Not only are his lyrics cleverly written and crafted with intricate references, but his sound is also skillfully crafted as usual. Although every song sounds polished, Gadhia could have afforded to be more in the production of her album. The sounds are expected once you get used to the usual pattern of his songs: slow and muted, then upbeat and electric.
American Bollywood ends with Gadhia’s overwhelming feeling that we are one/same people. The final track, Same Folk, takes an element of storytelling with a folk guitar sound and leaves the album with a reflection on a large-scale phenomenon: Cosmic worlds, true love and war / It’s all the same. Gadhia is able to capture something universally human in the small slice of overlap between a rock album, an Indian epic and one man’s personal experience. The band has always found success in their commitment to the theme, and American Bollywood is no exception.
Kiki Plowe is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected]
