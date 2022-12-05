DAKOTA AGENDA: December 5-9 | News, Sports, Jobs

Chief Gall

December 5 – Sitting Bull’s warlord Gall died on this date 110 years ago. Chief Hunkpapa played a major role in the Lakota war with the United States.

Gall was born around 1840 near the Moreau River in South Dakota. His childhood name was Matohinsda, which means bear losing his hair. His parents died when he was young and he was raised by relatives. At one point in his youth, he was so hungry he tried to eat the gall – or gallbladder – of an animal killed by a neighbor. From then on it was called Pizi, which means Gall.

Father De Smet and the ropes

By MERRY HELM

December 6 – Father Pierre De Smet entered North Dakota from Montana in 1840, calling it the best “retreat” he never did; he was petrified of waging war on the Blackfoot. “…only a rocky point separated us from a savage war party,” he wrote. “Without wasting time, we… set off at full gallop… That day we rode forty to fifty miles without stopping, and we did not camp until two hours after sunset…”

His only companion, a Belgian trapper, caused a different kind of problem that night. “My grenadier, braver than I, was soon humming like a booming steam engine; going through all the notes of the chromatic scale, he closed each movement of his prelude with a deep sigh, by way of modulation.

The next day they found a freshly killed buffalo. “We trembled at this sight, thinking that the enemy was not far away; but… the Lord… had thus prepared food for our evening meal… That night we encamped among the rocks which are the refuge of bears and tigers. There, I slept well. This time, the music of my companion’s snoring didn’t bother me.

Lloyd Rigler, philanthropist

By MERRY HELM

December 7 – Lloyd Rigler, entrepreneur and philanthropist with a passion for the arts, died on this date in 2003 at his California home at the age of 88. He made his fortune with a meat condiment recipe.

Rigler was born in Lehr in 1915; when he was four, the family moved to Wishek, about 70 miles southwest of Jamestown. He discovered the business world in his parents’ general store; he started running his own counter, selling gifts and greeting cards, when he was just 11 years old.

Rigler packed four years of high school into three so he could go to work to earn tuition. In 1933 he moved to Chicago and stayed with relatives while he sold irons for the Edison Co. and shoes for Marshall Fields. Within two years, he had enough money saved up to go to the University of Illinois at Champaign.

After college, Rigler worked in market research, product demonstration, and sales. Then he partnered with Lawrence Deutsch, doing business as Rigler & Deutsch Food Brokers. In 1948, they came across a remarkable entrance to a restaurant in Santa Barbara owned by chef Adolph Rempp. When they learned that their meat had been tenderized with Rempp’s personal concoction, they asked for the recipe and ended up paying Rempp $10,000. They made payments of $100 a month and named him Adolph’s Meat Tenderizer.

Over the next 25 years, Rigler and Deutsch acquired fortunes worth millions of dollars and jointly decided to develop the Lloyd E. Rigler – Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, which supports social programs and the arts. They were among the founders of the Los Angeles Music Center and the JFK Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. They also supported the Joffrey Ballet, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the City Center of Music and Drama in New York and many others. others. At the time of his death, Rigler was vice president of the New York City Opera.

Rigler and Deutsch sold their business in 1974, and in 1977 Deutsch died of lung cancer, leaving his estate to the foundation. Rigler now devotes himself, full time, to supporting the arts. He kicked off perhaps one of his most significant legacies in 1994, when he created the Classic Arts Showcase, an eclectic television service that distributes performing arts films to public television stations for free.

Rigler and Deutsch also established a legendary collection of rare music, including signed Beethoven manuscripts, Wagner’s letters, and a first edition of a Mozart opera; these were tragically lost in a fire that engulfed the foundation’s Burbank headquarters in 1992.

Rigler was proud of his roots in North Dakota and often spoke of the quality of his life during his early years. And, he didn’t forget it when he was spending his money.

From the North Dakota Museum of Art in Grand Forks, he said, “Such a quality. I can’t believe that kind of quality exists in the arts of North Dakota. I want to support the North Dakota Museum of Art. And he did. Two weeks before his death, he issued a challenge grant of $12,500 to help the museum win new donors.

Rigler has also donated over $100,000 in matching grants to the Ballet des Plaines du Nord in Bismarck. In his hometown of Wishek, he donated money to the town’s hospital and a golf course named after him.

Minot’s Japanese-Americans in World War II

By STEVE HOFFBECK

December 8 – The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Sunday, December 7, 1941 plunged the United States into World War II. Congress declares war on Japan the next day, December 8.

On the same day, Japanese-American residents of Minot placed an advertisement in The Minot Daily News expressing their loyalty to the United States, titled: “A statement from the Japanese people of Minot.” It said, “Japan launched a cowardly attack on the United States. Its military leaders have plunged Japan into a conflict whose inevitable end for it is a crushing and deserved defeat.

The United States is OUR HOME, OUR COUNTRY. She must and will put an end to this war which was not of her choice. We look forward to opportunities to prove the sincerity of these words and our loyalty to America. Count on us, we ask, in the task ahead of us to forever smash the military machine that stabbed without warning.

Despite this commitment, the very next day, Tuesday, December 9, US Treasury Department agents, assisted by FBI agents and local police, marched into two Japanese restaurants in Minot, told all customers to leave and informed the two owners. that the government was seizing the properties.

The owners, Roy Yanagita and Tom Toyama, also had their Minot bank accounts frozen by the Treasury Department. Both Yanagita and Toyama faced background investigations but were allowed to reopen their restaurants on December 20 after an 11-day closure.

The day before the reopening, Tom Toyama bought another advertisement to tell his customers that he was truly grateful for their patronage and the treatment he received from the people of Minot during the 26 years he had served them. in his coffee. “All I Have in the World” Toyama wrote, “is at Minot.” He thanked from the bottom of his heart the hundreds of people who expressed their sympathy for the recent closure, and he was grateful for the support he had received in what he called the darkest time of his life.

Boris Kartoff

By MERRY HELM

December 9 – Today is the birthday of William Henry Pratt, the great-grandnephew of Anna Leonowens, the inspiration for the book and film, “Anna and the King. He was born in England in 1887.

This man was a charming and gentle man who later became an actor in the United States. In 1943, Pratt performed at the Fargo Theater in “Arsenic and Old Lace” with the original New York cast.

William Henry Pratt was not given his first name at this time; he used his stage name – Boris Karloff. Yes, that’s right, he was the man who would become one of the most memorable actors in horror movie history, playing roles such as the monster in “Frankenstein” and “The Mummy” in the 1930s.

Moviegoers didn’t know the name of the actor playing Frankenstein’s Monster, because when the actors’ names were listed, the role of The Monster was credited as “himself.” However, when “The Mummy” was released the following year, Karloff’s name was displayed, and his fame as “The Master of Horror” was assured forever.

“Dakota Diary” is a Prairie Public radio series in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from Humanities North Dakota.