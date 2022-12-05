Vivek Agnihotri thanks Bollywood for building new apartments for him every day | Bollywood

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has responded to reports that he and his actress and producer wife Pallavi Joshi have purchased lavish apartments since the release and success of his latest film The Kashmir Files. Targeting “unemployed Bollywood people” and members of political parties, the filmmaker sarcastically tweeted that he wanted to thank them for “building new apartments for him every day”. (Read also| The Kashmir Files line: Nadav Lapid apologizes for his comment)

Vivek tweeted on Sunday, I’m really grateful to all unemployed Congressis, AAPiyas and Bollywoodiyas for building new apartments for me everyday and also for furnishing them with luxury furniture. I really liked the couch that came from 10 Janpath. Thank you everyone. Thanks @ikaveri ji.

A preview of Vivek’s message.

In October this year, a report by the Economic Times said that Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi bought an apartment worth 17.92 crores to Mumbais Versova, and paid a stamp duty of 1.07 crore for registering the transaction.

Vivek came back under the scanner for his film about the exodus and murders of Kashmiri pundits in the 1990s. It started again when Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called The Kashmir Files propaganda and a vulgar film. Nadav was the Jury President of the just-concluded 53rd International Film Festival of India and made his statement at the closing ceremony of the festival.

Sudipto Sen, the only Indian filmmaker on the jury, said Nadav’s statement reflected his personal views, but all the other members of the jury – American producer Jinko Gotoh, French editor Pascale Chavance and French documentary filmmaker Javier Angulo Barturen – gave their support to Nadav.

In a joint statement posted on Twitter, the members said they supported Nadav’s views and added, “We do not take a political position on the content of the film. We were making an artistic statement, and it saddens us greatly to see the festival platform being used for politics and subsequent personal attacks on Nadav. That was never the jury’s intention.”

The Kashmir Files was written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and also featured Anupam Kher, Mithun Charaborty, Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi.