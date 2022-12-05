Entertainment
Vivek Agnihotri thanks Bollywood for building new apartments for him every day | Bollywood
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has responded to reports that he and his actress and producer wife Pallavi Joshi have purchased lavish apartments since the release and success of his latest film The Kashmir Files. Targeting “unemployed Bollywood people” and members of political parties, the filmmaker sarcastically tweeted that he wanted to thank them for “building new apartments for him every day”. (Read also| The Kashmir Files line: Nadav Lapid apologizes for his comment)
Vivek tweeted on Sunday, I’m really grateful to all unemployed Congressis, AAPiyas and Bollywoodiyas for building new apartments for me everyday and also for furnishing them with luxury furniture. I really liked the couch that came from 10 Janpath. Thank you everyone. Thanks @ikaveri ji.
In October this year, a report by the Economic Times said that Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi bought an apartment worth 17.92 crores to Mumbais Versova, and paid a stamp duty of 1.07 crore for registering the transaction.
Vivek came back under the scanner for his film about the exodus and murders of Kashmiri pundits in the 1990s. It started again when Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called The Kashmir Files propaganda and a vulgar film. Nadav was the Jury President of the just-concluded 53rd International Film Festival of India and made his statement at the closing ceremony of the festival.
Sudipto Sen, the only Indian filmmaker on the jury, said Nadav’s statement reflected his personal views, but all the other members of the jury – American producer Jinko Gotoh, French editor Pascale Chavance and French documentary filmmaker Javier Angulo Barturen – gave their support to Nadav.
In a joint statement posted on Twitter, the members said they supported Nadav’s views and added, “We do not take a political position on the content of the film. We were making an artistic statement, and it saddens us greatly to see the festival platform being used for politics and subsequent personal attacks on Nadav. That was never the jury’s intention.”
The Kashmir Files was written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and also featured Anupam Kher, Mithun Charaborty, Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/vivek-agnihotri-thanks-unemployed-bollywood-for-building-fake-new-apartments-for-him-101670211673764.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vivek Agnihotri thanks Bollywood for building new apartments for him every day | Bollywood
- George Clooney chivalrously adjusts his wife Amal Clooney’s dress during her red carpet appearance
- Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State make College Football Playoff
- Dubai Future Lab signs three deals to drive innovation in aviation, logistics
- I make sure Cianjur earthquake affected relocation starts Benuanta
- DAKOTA AGENDA: December 5-9 | News, Sports, Jobs
- Lack of goals condemned the United States to a World Cup exit against the Netherlands
- Black Friday has arrived. What Happened in Retail Tech in November — Retail Tech Innovation Hub
- Indiana Jones and the absurdity of Hollywood de-aging
- Trump’s calls to ‘terminate’ the Constitution draw rebuke from the White House – NBC New York
- A show in Egypt: Dior closes a great year with a dramatic show
- China flies in to ease Covid restrictions, oil loses strength