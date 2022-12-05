Neil Diamond’s musical A Beautiful Noise is a nostalgic treat

At their best, biographical jukebox shows like A Beautiful Noise rock immortality, eight times a week. And not just for the public.

The star in this case, Neil Diamond, who has sold over 130 million records, has generally passed his prime and is no longer selling stages. But the star is lucky to see a handsome, youthful and manly actor in this case, the fabulous Will Swenson sums them up in all their swaggering glory, hitting all the right notes, smashing their hits and often performing them with technical skill and flair. emotional integrity. that matches or even exceeds their author.

Will Swenson and the cast of ‘A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical’ at the Broadhurst Theater in New York City. (Julieta Cervantes/HANDOUT)

And the public? They can buy their tickets and be young again too, remembering gigs where they swayed to Song Sung Blue, soaked in Sweet Caroline, seduced by Red, Red Wine, sniffed at Love on the Rocks or smelled a youthful, idealistic soul agitated by Joue-moi, not yet understanding what it is to be played in life.

The key to achieving this nirvana is to first ensure that the star in question has a wide and diverse repertoire that becomes the soundtrack to key life moments. So realized here: Diamond not only wrote many songs (some recorded by other artists) that people forgot he wrote, but far more people now remember Sweet Caroline playing at their wedding than Sunrise. , Sunset.

The second rule is the Bob Gaudios Jersey Boys rule: insist that these songs sound exactly as the audience remembers them, not like some arty recreation by an over-achieving orchestrator.

And all of that is neatly in place in Beautiful Noise, which means the show, at the Broadhurst Theatre, will overcome, for most audiences if not as many for some critics, the No. 1 problem these shows invariably face: the lives of superstars tend to have all the same problems.

They all feature heavily in Anthony McCarten’s book, including the journey through three different wives. Jessie Fisher poignantly plays Jaye Posner, Robyn Hurder has a relatively prominent role as longtime wife Marcia Murphy, while Diamonds’ third wife Katie is unseen but spoken in redeeming terms and with the implication that this show was his whole idea.

Mark Jacoby and Linda Powell in “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical” at the Broadhurst Theater in New York. (Julieta Cervantes/HANDOUT)

As usual, the star assumes responsibility here. The road family becomes the family, fame becomes loneliness, yada, yada, as seen in Jersey Boys and goes far beyond. There’s the type of producer who opens the stars’ journey (Bri Sudia, with a charming, whimsical twist), and the bad record company people, here a few gangster types played by Tom Alan Robbins and Michael McCormick, who ran one of Diamonds’ first labels.

But to its credit, carefully directed by Michael Mayer, Beautiful Noise also comes with a few fresh ideas, including Steven Hoggetts’ choreography, a kind of postmodern homage to retro 1970s movement styles like Pans People in the Kingdom -Uni or Up With People on this side of the Atlantic. It’s far from traditional Broadway movement and thankfully it won’t be for everyone, but I enjoyed how Hoggett works with vocal designer, AnnMarie Milazzo, to really make the pa appear physically, pa, not in Sweet Caroline, and playing, multicorporeally, with the central theme of the series that the Diamond catalog was a beautiful noise that was constantly playing in the heads of the creators and that needed to be resolved.

The self-aware framing device has an older version of Diamond (played with emotional intensity by Mark Jacoby) talking to some sort of therapist (played by Linda Powell), trying to sort out her own identity and reconcile the end of her concert career. Much of this has to do with his rediscovery that he is Neil, from Brooklyn, the son of Jewish immigrants. The delayed reveal is over the top considering Diamond was actually writing about his identity early in his career, but it gives the show a way to end outside of the usual reunion concert or Hall of Fame induction. And Jacoby gives the play an emotional boost, combining with the vitality of Swenson’s bravery.

Robyn Hurder and the cast of ‘A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical’ at the Broadhurst Theater in New York City. (Julieta Cervantes/HANDOUT)

And that’s about all you can reasonably expect from a track like this, especially when combined with a massive David Rockwell ensemble that very cleverly denotes enigma, above all else.

Diamonds’ career has been long enough to span multiple genres, and the visuals cleverly see this as an excuse to roam the last breathless decades of the 20th century, warts, forgotten fun and all. Diamond was something of a talisman, and his music, filled with his signature blend of macho moan and sweet melody, is complex enough to support a show like this.

The play will, I think, be a box office success. The guys will agree to go when their partners buy a ticket and all will leave feeling like they’ve been back for a while to some nicer September mornings than we usually get these days.