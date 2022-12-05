The Villar leisure complex opens in 2023





Businessman Manuel B. Villar, the wealthiest Filipino listed by Forbes, said construction of his family’s 80-hectare casino and entertainment complex is nearing completion and will be launched in 2023. Yes (the project) is progressing. We will launch early next year since the casino has already been built, Villar said in an interview with reporters last Friday. Villar said the project comprising hotels, condominiums, a shopping mall, a casino and a theme park is located in the Las Pias-Paraaque area, near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Prime Asset Ventures Inc., the private investment firm led by Villars’ son, Manuel Paolo A. Villar, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vertex Entertainment and Resort Corporation, is undertaking this massive project. The complex, which will be called the Gold Coast Entertainment City, will not only be devoted to the casino, but will also be a place of shopping, dining and entertainment following the development models of Disney. However, as the casino is one of the resort’s main attractions, several junket operators have already applied for rights to bring high rollers into the country. The Villar group called on a foreign company, whose identity remains unknown, to operate the casino. Expansion of the housing project



Meanwhile, Villar said his flagship real estate company Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. will be more aggressive in launching residential projects in 2023 after scaling back operations in the first three years of the pandemic. We will be more active in housing this year. We've been holding each other for three years. Although we remained active in the market, we did not pursue it as much, he said. With the situation now improving thanks to the reopening of the economy, Villar said, "We will return to the development of more vertical projects because I want to preserve the land." Land is becoming more and more expensive. Next year we will have more vertical projects.

