Why the success of Drishyam 2 is not good news for Bollywood in crisis

Bollywood is in crisis.

That there was a crisis was by the main filmmakers and actors, their allies in the media, business analysts and critics.

The consecutive failure of big-budget films such as 83, Jersey, Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2, Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Laal Singh Chaddha, Thank God, Goodbye, Vikram Vedha, Liger and brahmastranot to mention the poor performance of small films like Dobaara, Dhaakad, Code name: Tiranga and Doctor Gsounded the alarm bell.

Bollywood movies are bombarding at the box office one after another, and no formula that has guaranteed success in the past seems to be working.

In contrast, some South Indian films have done spectacular business in the Bollywood-dominated north like Pushpa: Ascension, RRR and KGF Chapter 2.

While these were big budget offerings and big stars, even much smaller southern films such as Kartikeya and kantara have far surpassed all major Bollywood films in recent times.

In the middle of it, Drishyam 2 came as a beacon of hope. Released on November 18, the film is said to have earned over Rs 175 crore [as on 4 December].

The film’s performance is described by analysts as extraordinary, and Bollywood associates began using the film’s success to give back to the doomsayers.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently tweeted, Our industry is having a great time at ALL IZ WELL cinema.

But should Bollywood really celebrate success? Drishyam 2 like his?

Before we get to our point, let’s try to define Bollywood for the purposes of this article. The term Bollywood imitates a term originating in the West and does not claim to lack originality. Although it is based in Mumbai, not all Mumbai-based producers associate with it.

For example, Vivek Agnihotri, arguably the most commercially successful filmmaker of the year 2022, no longer identifies himself as part of Bollywood. Returning the resentment, he was not invited for the recent Filmfare awards.

His film, The Kashmir Filesfeaturing well-known Bollywood faces such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, achieved a business of over Rs 340 crore against its modest budget of Rs 15 crore.

So let’s define Bollywood as the Mumbai-based Urdu-Hindi film industry run by a dozen producers-distributors and dominated by the masala genre of entertainment, which basically means a mix of a bit of several elements such as romance, songs and dances, action and tragedy.

Lately, the only Bollywood movies that have worked are Bhool Bhoulaiya 2 and now Drishyam 2if we see The Kashmir Files as independent of Bollywood according to the wishes of its creator, Agnihotri.

We make four observations in this regard:

1. None of these were sold thanks to their main actors, called superstars in Bollywood lingo.

2. Southern movies that worked didn’t because of their star cast, as evidenced by the massive failure of liger featuring Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda. It was simply a Hindi-Urdu dub of the original film.

3. Bhool Bhoulaiya 2 was a sequel to an earlier hit film. It was published during the height of the Bollywood boycott movement, but dodged it as so-called right-wing organizations and individuals believed to be behind the movement were absorbed in the emotional issue of Gyanwapi. The film has also been called out for reprehensible scenes by the boycott movement, although some strongly disagree with the impact of this movement.

4. Almost every major production-distribution company has bitten the dust. Some films from these houses could not even earn a crore despite their main cast actively promoting the film, such as Double XL and Tara versus Bilal (T-Series).

Now back to Drishyam 2, the subject of this article. Well, its success is not good news for Bollywood. And here’s why:

1. The film is quite different from typical Bollywood fare. It has no songs or item numbers or action scenes or flowery dialogue. It’s a well-made thriller where the plot takes precedence over everything.

2. It succeeded even though it doesn’t have a crowd-drawing cast. Ajay Devgn recently came in his usual stylish form in Thank God a more expensive and well-marketed film. It fell into the masala genre with all the glitz, grandeur, skin spectacle and soulful dialogue that has defined Bollywood for decades. However, this film was a huge flop.

Tabu and Akshay Khanna never drew crowds and were relegated to supporting roles even at the height of their careers. Shriya Saran who reprized her role as Drishyam 1is a virtually unknown name among Bollywood audiences.

In short, people went to look Drishyam 2 cared the least about who was in it.

3. The film is a scene-by-scene remake of Malayalam Drishyam 2, which received widespread critical acclaim. There is no Bollywood contribution to the original film.

4. The film was made on a low budget, with no major expenses outside of the actors’ fees.

5. Unlike other Bollywood films, there is no attempt to lecture the majority population or make jokes about Hindus or overtly commercialize Urdu culture. It’s a simple film that sticks to its plot.

In a nutshell, it’s easy for any independent filmmaker to replicate the blockbuster formula of this low-budget film by focusing solely on the plot.

The success of the movies shows that audiences no longer care about star power, expensive sets, songs, or item numbers. They also become increasingly sensitive to jokes about their religion.

By most estimates, actors’ fees make up the largest share of film expenditure in Bollywood, followed by sets, visual effects, and public relations. Drishyam 2 made them non-essential.

The success of Drishyam 2 shows that regional cinema can now hope to attract Hindi-speaking audiences without needing the support of the Bollywood brigade. If this trend continues, we will soon see the old guard of Bollywood give way to new storytelling talents from all corners of the country, reclaiming the art of making movies.