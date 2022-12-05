creature horror comedies – Bhediya and Go Goa Gone are the only two creature horror comedies in Bollywood that make horror comedy lovers proud

So faith is hard to come by when Bollywood makes a creature movie. Especially when it’s not a creature native to Indian lore, like a zombie or a werewolf, and in a movie that’s not a romance or drama. And even more so if it’s meant to be funny, intentionally, and not as a byproduct of all the horror mentioned above.

When it comes to creature movies in Bollywood, we’ve been forever stuck with snakes that are actually humans (think Sridevi in Naagin), men who turn into hairy men (yes, in Jaani Dushman)and punctual marvels (not!) like June where the main character (played by Rahul Roy) is a were-tiger. And they have a few things in common, terrible stories, gruesome actions and laughable CGI (Cringey God-awful Imagery).

So it’s a miracle that I can actually count not one but two creature horror movies that a horror-comedy lover can be proud of last Friday’s release. Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik, and the 2013 film Goa Goa disappeared.

Directed by Varun Dhawan Bhediya I might have run out of horror, but the first time Dhawan turned into a lycan, I peeked through my fingers. No, not because it was scary but because I was dreading a June-like sequence. I didn’t need to worry because the transformations were perfect and very well done.

The transformations are painful due to the rearrangement of bones and Dhawan does well to convey that, something I certainly didn’t expect to see in a Bollywood movie about werewolves. But where Bhediya the scores are in the comedy, which can veer into grating territory at times, but overall fits in perfectly and makes for a movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

In fact, the last scene of Bhediyawhere Dhawan watches TV chained to a sofa, is very reminiscent of the last scene of Shaun of the Deadthe 2004 Hollywood zombie parody that happens to be one of the best zombie movies I’ve watched.

Which brings me to the only other creature movie that left me in awe. Go Goa Gone, directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. Zombies in Bollywood? ! A zombie comedy in Bollywood?!! I was terrified. But when the first zombie came, I was sold. Not only did the zombies look like zombies (the makeup was amazing) and act like zombies, they also ate like zombies and the movie didn’t spare audiences the guts and gore or the headshots. It was glorious.

Add a cleverly written story that follows three friends in Goa who go to a rave party and get stuck with zombies on the loose, hilarious dialogue, excellent acting and a guy with the worst fake Russian accent ever , and you get a screaming chomp of a good time.

Saif Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu’s star came out of nowhere and earned a spot on my list of all-time favorite zombie movies, nestled somewhere in there with Shaun of the dead, zombieland and Undead movies that never get old, no matter how many times you watch them.

We hope that the rumors about a Go Goa Gone sequel coming next year are true. With the type of CGI used in Bhediya at its disposal and writers capable of writing stories and characters that don’t take themselves too seriously, now is the time for Bollywood to raise the bar for creature horror comedy a little higher.