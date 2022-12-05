Not just Bollywood | Shekhar Kapur: It’s getting really hard to make movies these days

Few people know that Shekhar Kapur was a chartered accountant who came back to India and never studied film, or helped anyone before making builder. So it was probably fate that helped him make a movie like builder. In an interview with Lachmi Deb Roy of Firstpost, Shekhar Kapur talks about making What’s love got to do with it? with British screenwriter Jemima Khan. In the interview, he mentions how difficult it becomes to make independent films and how difficult it is to raise funds for what you really want to do.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

You had this huge range of films that you had done in your career and then there was this gap and there were these projects like Game who was not released. tell us how What’s love got to do with it? come to you in addition to the fact that you had Jemima Khan as your screenwriter?

It’s getting really hard to make movies these days. It’s either you’re doing a Marvel movie then you’re considered to be on the right track. But if you want to do something very real, it gets really hard. But when I read the script of What’s love got to do with it? I jumped in. It was during the pre-pandemic period that we started working on it. I said, anyway it’s COVID, we’re all gonna die. So let’s do it.

Make a romantic comedy?

When I read the script What’s love got to do with it? everyone said, it’s a rom-come. But I don’t really like or understand the meaning of a romantic comedy. But there was something deeply moving about our modern society that I loved about the screenplay written by Jemima Khan.

Why is it difficult to raise funds to make an independent film closer to reality?

I would put it this way, it’s hard to fundraise for what you really want to do. And it’s easy to fundraise for what everyone wants to do.

On assisted and non-arranged marriages and fundamental learning in love

Fundamental learning in love with excitement and adventure, but also in yourself, there is a search in the two main tracks. Love is always a mystery and for that you don’t need to reject any system. The choice is yours and only yours. There is also another thing to focus on the type of love he or she wants. There’s love that’s just based on passion and chemistry and there’s still pragmatic love that’s talked about in this movie, What’s love got to do with it? The important part is the type of love you are looking for that will lead you on a happier path in the long run..

On cinema changing and getting closer to reality and you always did in the 90s, watch the bandit queen and builder

I think if you spend ten times more money marketing a film than making it, you can sell anything. But if you want a movie to actually reach the audience and touch their emotional chords, it’s the movie that actually stays not just in the memory, but in the hearts of the audience. If you don’t touch the emotions, how are you going to reach the audience, that’s what I’ve always felt and believed. And that’s always been my fundamental idea of ​​cinema.

Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.