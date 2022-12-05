Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywoods Who Walks the Red Carpet at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival

Jeddah: Bollywood’s best big guns are in Jeddah to take part in the Red Sea Film Festival.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and Kajol to Kareena Kapur, Bollywood’s who-is-who is making her presence felt in Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s dream project.

Others who arrived in Jeddah include Akshay Kumar, music director AR Rahman, Rihtik Roshan and Ranbir Kapur.

Earlier, Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan visited India and met with Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 social and economic reform program, the government aims to increase household spending on cultural and entertainment activities inside the Kingdom from 2.9% to 6%.

To achieve this, the Kingdom has generously allocated resources to the national film industry, as well as the opening of dozens of new cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and recreational facilities across the country.

Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan stressed the need to continue the work of the G20 cultural track during his presidency of India.

Prince Badr met Indian Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on the sidelines of the G20 culture ministers meeting held in Indonesia in September.

The Indian minister hailed the kingdom’s efforts and role in convening the first meeting of culture ministers in 2020 at the G20.

The festival opened with Whats Love Got to Do with It? a romantic comedy directed by Shekhar Kapur,

Sharukh Khan and Kajol during a stage appearance recreated their iconic moments from the movie DDLJ and it drove their fans crazy. Saudi male and female fans are mesmerized by the song Tujhe Dekha To from the movie DDLJ.

In addition, dozens of Indians flock to the shores of the Red Sea to listen to Jay Ho, a hit song by AR Rahman.

The festival, organized in partnership with VOX Cinemas and MBC Group, which will present 131 films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages, including established and emerging talents, will continue until December 10. Several new Saudi films will be screened alongside the best of new international cinema, with 25 new films from Saudi filmmakers.

In addition to showing films, the festival includes conversations that will allow attendees to hear filmmakers and actors talk about their careers. Gurinder Chadha, British director of Indian origin, opened the program In-conversation.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar said he is making a sex education themed feature film which he hopes to release next spring during a Film Festival chat on Saturday.

It is a very important subject. In many places there are none. We have all kinds of subjects that we learn in school and sex education is a subject that I wish every school in the world had. It’s gonna take a while to come out, it’s gonna be April, May, he said

Other cast members on the lineup include Indian actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rihtik Roshan, as well as Hollywood actors Sharon Stone and Andy Garcia, Lebanese director and actress Nadine Labaki.

Commenting on the festival, CEO Mohammed al-Turki said the event not only serves as a clear indicator of change, but also plays an important role in transforming and reshaping the future of our next generation. of creatives.

Shivani Pandya, Managing Director of the festival, said: The Red Sea International Film Festival has an important role to play in ensuring that women’s stories are presented to as many people as possible and in providing a platform shape to make sure their voices are heard. We strive to establish ways for women to succeed as storytellers as they continue to shape our cultural landscape. In collaboration with Vanity Fair, we celebrate the women who are leading the way and inspiring a new generation of creatives.