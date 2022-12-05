Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywoods Who Walks the Red Carpet at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival
Jeddah: Bollywood’s best big guns are in Jeddah to take part in the Red Sea Film Festival.
From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and Kajol to Kareena Kapur, Bollywood’s who-is-who is making her presence felt in Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s dream project.
Others who arrived in Jeddah include Akshay Kumar, music director AR Rahman, Rihtik Roshan and Ranbir Kapur.
Earlier, Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan visited India and met with Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.
As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 social and economic reform program, the government aims to increase household spending on cultural and entertainment activities inside the Kingdom from 2.9% to 6%.
To achieve this, the Kingdom has generously allocated resources to the national film industry, as well as the opening of dozens of new cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and recreational facilities across the country.
Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan stressed the need to continue the work of the G20 cultural track during his presidency of India.
Prince Badr met Indian Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on the sidelines of the G20 culture ministers meeting held in Indonesia in September.
The Indian minister hailed the kingdom’s efforts and role in convening the first meeting of culture ministers in 2020 at the G20.
The festival opened with Whats Love Got to Do with It? a romantic comedy directed by Shekhar Kapur,
Sharukh Khan and Kajol during a stage appearance recreated their iconic moments from the movie DDLJ and it drove their fans crazy. Saudi male and female fans are mesmerized by the song Tujhe Dekha To from the movie DDLJ.
In addition, dozens of Indians flock to the shores of the Red Sea to listen to Jay Ho, a hit song by AR Rahman.
The festival, organized in partnership with VOX Cinemas and MBC Group, which will present 131 films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages, including established and emerging talents, will continue until December 10. Several new Saudi films will be screened alongside the best of new international cinema, with 25 new films from Saudi filmmakers.
In addition to showing films, the festival includes conversations that will allow attendees to hear filmmakers and actors talk about their careers. Gurinder Chadha, British director of Indian origin, opened the program In-conversation.
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar said he is making a sex education themed feature film which he hopes to release next spring during a Film Festival chat on Saturday.
It is a very important subject. In many places there are none. We have all kinds of subjects that we learn in school and sex education is a subject that I wish every school in the world had. It’s gonna take a while to come out, it’s gonna be April, May, he said
Other cast members on the lineup include Indian actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rihtik Roshan, as well as Hollywood actors Sharon Stone and Andy Garcia, Lebanese director and actress Nadine Labaki.
Commenting on the festival, CEO Mohammed al-Turki said the event not only serves as a clear indicator of change, but also plays an important role in transforming and reshaping the future of our next generation. of creatives.
Shivani Pandya, Managing Director of the festival, said: The Red Sea International Film Festival has an important role to play in ensuring that women’s stories are presented to as many people as possible and in providing a platform shape to make sure their voices are heard. We strive to establish ways for women to succeed as storytellers as they continue to shape our cultural landscape. In collaboration with Vanity Fair, we celebrate the women who are leading the way and inspiring a new generation of creatives.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thekashmirmonitor.net/shah-rukh-khan-to-priyanka-chopra-bollywoods-who-is-who-walks-red-carpet-at-saudi-arabias-red-sea-film-festival/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywoods Who Walks the Red Carpet at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival
- China got COVID wrong, and now Xi Jinping is paying the price
- MP Harbhajan Singh Bhajji vows to make international cricket stadium in Amritsar: The Tribune India
- Not just Bollywood | Shekhar Kapur: It’s getting really hard to make movies these days
- Ranu Asmoro, creative figure of wedding decoration arranger Client of President Jokowi’s family
- George Clooney fixes his wife Amal Clooney’s dress on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honors
- creature horror comedies – Bhediya and Go Goa Gone are the only two creature horror comedies in Bollywood that make horror comedy lovers proud
- PM Modi votes in Sabarmati and thanks voters for their enthusiasm
- Pandora Partners with Accenture to Embark on a Digital Journey with SAP Technology — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Imran Khan accuses General Bajwa of playing a ‘double game’ against his government
- Set three more school records as men’s swimming wins Bruno Invite
- Akshay Kumar talks about too many Bollywood movies at post-Covid box office: ‘It’s our fault’