Arab stars of tomorrow 2022: Adam Bessa, actor (Tunisia) | Features





For her remarkable turn in Lotfy Nathans CaseAdam Bessa won the prize for best performance at Cannes Un Certain Regard this year (tied with Vicky Krieps for Corset). A huge liability is the way the actor describes playing the role of Ali, an impoverished street vendor whose situation is inspired by Mohamed Bouazizi, whose self-immolation in the Tunisian town of Sidi Bouzid sparked a wave of protests. protests in Tunisia and the Arab world in 2011. Sometimes, as an actor, you have to give voice to people who cannot express themselves. This responsibility was all the greater for Bessa, who was born in Paris, France, in 1992 to Tunisian parents. His loyalty is evident when he admits to supporting Tunisia against France in their match at the World Cup in Qatar. We spoke Arabic in the house, he says of his childhood. It was this duality. Bessa is open that his legacy might feel like a burden as he grew up. Being Arab in the 2000s in Europe was not easy, says the actor. But as he grew and learned more about his origins, his Arab heritage and that duality that once felt like an anchor began to feel like a gift. Making the decision to drop out of law school and pursue her lifelong passion for filmmaking, Bessa picked up a few books on acting and began to educate herself. As he developed his craft, he landed a few roles here and there until Algerian screenwriter/director Sofia Djama cast him in The Blessed in 2017. And then it took off, he says. After being nominated for the César Award for Best Newcomer for The Blessed in 2018, Bessa landed the role of Kawa in the Netflix Arabic war movie Mosul. He will next be seen reprising his role as soldier Yaz Kahn in a Netflixs sequel Chris Hemsworth-starring Extractionand Meryam Jabours Maternityabout a mother and her daughter in a remote Tunisian village. Bessa says that because of her heritage, the role in Case has become an obsession. I was hard on myself and tried not to have pity [Alis] sadness and show his dignity even if sometimes he was not nice. It was my first time going deep into methodical acting, and I stayed in character the entire time during filming. Contact: Florence Charmasson, Alternative Agency

