Original Sesame Street star dies at 90 – The Hollywood Reporter

Bob McGrath, the Sing along with Mitch tenor who portrayed sympathetic music teacher Bob Johnson for more than four decades as an original cast member on sesame street, died Sunday at his home with his family in New Jersey. He was 90 years old.

“Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share,” the McGrath family posted on their Facebook page on Sunday. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. (Hollywood also paid tribute to the actor on social media.)

Born on a farm in Illinois, McGrath was one of four non-Muppet actors when sesame street debuted on public television channels on November 10, 1969.

With no acting experience, the producers always told him to be himself. Over the years, he’s sung dozens of the show’s signature songs, including “Sing, Sing a Song” and “People in your neighborhood” and shared many scenes with Oscar, the grumpy Muppet voiced by Caroll Spinney.

McGrath and Oscar “were kind of like The Odd Couple,” he told Karen Herman during a 2004 interview for the TV Academy Foundation’s The Interviews website. “Oscar always had a bad day, and I’m ‘Mr. Nice Guy.’”

He remained with the legendary children’s show until it was announced in July 2016 that he would not be returning for its 47th season, although he continued to portray sesame street at public events.

McGrath had been enjoying a recurring gig singing Japanese and English songs in Japan and was studying acting at the Herbert Berghof studio for about a year when he had a chance encounter in 1969 with David Connell, a former fraternity brother of the University of Michigan, while he waited for a bus in front of Carnegie Hall in New York.

Connell had recently left the CBS children’s show Captain Kangaroo to join the new children’s television workshop as vice president in charge of production, and he asked McGrath if he might be interested in auditioning for a new children’s television show he was in the process of implement.

“Not at all,” McGrath said, but changed his mind a few months later when Connell again reached out and showed him test pieces featuring Jim Henson’s Muppets.

“It took me about two minutes before I realized that I wanted to do this show more than anything I could think of,” he said in 2015. “I was so overwhelmed by the brilliance of…Jim and [fellow Muppeteer] Frank Oz and all that was going on.

McGrath and Loretta Long (as nurse Susan Robinson), Matt Robinson (her husband, science teacher Gordon), and Will Lee (candy store owner Mr. Hooper) recorded five pilots of a hour that were shown to hundreds of children across the United States, and then they shot 130 one-hour episodes during sesame streetthe first season.

“We knew we were on to something good almost from the start,” he said.

One of five children, Robert Emmett McGrath (named after an Irish patriot) was born June 13, 1932 on a farm between the cities of Ottawa and Grand Ridge. His mother, Flora, was a pianist who could play by ear, and when he was 5 he began performing at local theaters. At age 9, he won a talent contest at an NBC radio station in Chicago.

McGrath had his own local radio show while attending Marquette High School, and as a vocal major at the University of Michigan School of Music, he became the glee club’s first freshman soloist. .

After graduating in 1954, he was attached to the Seventh Army Symphony in Stuttgart, Germany during his two-year stint in the service. Then, while preparing for his master’s degree in voice at the Manhattan School of Music, he was hired to teach music appreciation and theory to young people at St. David’s School.

For the next two years, McGrath sang Gregorian chants at funerals; recorded with Igor Stravinsky; played in the choir of Leonard Bernstein, Robert Shaw and Fred Waring; made jingles for advertisements; and sang on TV shows such as Hallmark Hall of Fame and Bell Phone Time.

In 1961, McGrath joined the new Sing along with Mitch in the choir of 25 men. The NBC program was hosted by Mitch Miller, a classical oboe player and top Columbia Records A&R executive who led an orchestra and choir performing songs of yesteryear. Viewers were given lyrics at the bottom of the TV screen so they could sing along, which made for a “great family experience”, McGrath noted.

Two years into the show, McGrath sang “Mother Machree” for a St. Patrick’s Day TV show and was promoted to featured male soloist at double his salary. (Leslie Uggams, who started on the show at age 17, was a featured female soloist.)

After Sing along with Mitch concluded its four-year run in 1964, Miller and company performed at the Desert Inn in Las Vegas, then on a 30-date tour of Japan, where the program had been shown on NHK television.

“We had four and five thousand teenagers at each gig,” McGrath recalled. “We were quite amazed – why are these teenagers listening to all these old songs? They watched the show because they really wanted to learn English; we sang clearly, and the [lyrics were on the screen].”

When he sang in Japanese, he was greeted with chants of “Bobu! Boubou!” and learned that there were McGrath fan clubs all over the country.

Once the tour was over, he returned to open nightclubs in the Latin Quarter and Copacabana in Tokyo and would return often over the next three years for concerts, albums, commercials and TV shows. He even performed at a small private dinner party for Japanese Prime Minister Eisaku Sato.

In the United States, “voices like mine aren’t really in season,” he said. The New York Times in 1967. But [in Japan]they say an Irish tenor is perfect for sentimental Japanese songs.

McGrath said he could not “pretend to speak Japanese”, but studied the lyrics of the songs “phonetically, then with the corresponding meaning of the words”.

In 1965, he performed “Danny Boy” in Japanese on The show tonight – who overstepped his gigs – and later appeared on game shows Tell the truth and I have a secret.

Bob McGrath and Oscar the Grouch on sesame street

McGrath said his two favorite moments on sesame street were the 1978 episode “Christmas Eve on Sesame Street” that riffed on The Gift of the Magi and one harrowing segment from 1983 which dealt with the death of Mr. Hooper de Lee. (Lee, with whom McGrath had shared a dressing room, had died in December 1982 of a heart attack while the show was on hiatus.)

“On the day of the recording, we rehearsed everything for several hours, totally dry, without emotion, just saying the words,” he recalls. “When it was time to go to tape, we filmed with full and raw emotions, which were very hard to contain. We could barely hold on, tears in our eyes, as we were truly reliving the wonderful life of Will on sesame street during all those years.

“When we finished filming, [writer-director] Jon Stone wanted to redo a small section. We had about two minutes in the segment before Jon told us to forget it. We couldn’t take it, we were all breaking up. So what you see in the episode is the first and only take of this whole show.

McGrath, who loves sweaters, also appeared in sesame street specials as well as in the movies follow this bird (1985) and The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999); has written several children’s books, including the 1996 one Uh Oh! I leave you! (about potty training) and 2006 Oops! Excuse me please! (about manners); released albums like the 2000s Sing along with Bob and 2006 sing me a story; and performed with symphony orchestras across the country.

He also hosted the annual CTV Telemiracle, which benefits people with special needs in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, every year but one from 1977 to 2015.

Survivors include his wife, Ann, whom he married in 1958 – she was a nursery school teacher at St. David’s when they met – three daughters and two sons; and eight grandchildren.

In his interview with the TV Academy Foundation, he talked about the “fame” that sesame street brought him.

“Once I had a little boy in a store and he grabbed my hand, I thought he took me for his father,” he recalls. “I said, ‘Hi,’ he said, ‘Hi.’ I said, ‘Do you know my name?’ He said, ‘Yeah, Bob.’ I said, ‘Do you know where I live?’ He said, ‘Sesame Street.’ … I said, “Do you know any other Sesame Street friends? He said, ‘Oh, number seven.’ I think I’m up there with the numbers.

He also described his ‘all time favorite letter’ that came on the show: ‘This parent wrote and said their 4 or 5 year old granddaughter came running into their room waking them up one morning jumped up and said, ‘Mom! Father! My pillow!’ And they said, ‘What is this?’ And she said, ‘It’s a rectangle!’ It was the discovery of his life.