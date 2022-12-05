Bone and Boneless TikTok Star Noodle the Pug Dies at 14: He Made Millions Happy





Noodle, the pug who became TikTok famous for his bones or no-bones days videos, has died. His goalkeeper Jonathan Graziano announced the news in a post on Saturday.

Noodle came by yesterday. He was home, he was in my arms and it’s incredibly sad, Graziano, who has cared for Noodle for seven years, said on TikTok and Instagram. Although it is very sad, I wanted to encourage you to celebrate it while navigating this sadness.

Noodle lived 14 and a half years, Graziano added, which is about as long as you can hope for a dog. The New York TikTokker also thanked Noodles fans for loving and supporting the pug.

Adopt me please! Chinese zoo turns to live streams and animal adoptions to stay afloat He made millions of people happy and did it just by being his perfect grumpy, stinky, sweet self. What more can you expect from a dog’s life, Graziano said in a statement sent to USA TODAY on Sunday. Noodle shot to fame on TikTok last year as millions of viewers flocked daily to the Grazianos account for the pugs’ answer to a very important question: is it a day with or without bones? Every morning, Graziano would share Noodle’s mood by supporting him and seeing if the dog stood up (bones) or sagged (no bones). If Noodle stood tall, it was a lucky day to take risks and have fun. But if Noodle collapsed, then it was a boneless day, a sign that it’s better to relax and spend the day being kind to yourself. Recent videos of Noodle have included the pug enjoying a taste of turkey on Thanksgiving, Noodle taking a walk on a bone day, and Graziano noting that there won’t be a soggy pug as Noodle is wearing an adorable yellow raincoat. Along with the daily dose of heartwarming entertainment, many praised Noodle and Graziano for promoting and teaching valuable lessons in self-care. Boneless Days, as explained in Granzinos’ description Noodle and the Boneless Day book, Noodle wasn’t sick or sad, he just needed to relax. Noodle taught us that everyday can’t be a bone day, and that’s OK. Naughty But Adorable Pet Goat In China That Eats Everything Becomes An Internet Sensation Many fans who liked Noodle shared their condolences in the comments of Granzinos Saturday TikTok. Doug the Pug, another famous dog, paid tribute to Noodle on Twitter. RIP Noodle The Pug. A great friend and pug who has spread joy to millions. May it be bone day forever, Doug the Pugs’ Twitter account wrote on Saturday.

