Diljit Dosanjh says he can’t network in Bollywood, reveals he’s seen video call producer actors on sets: ‘Hadd ho gayi’





Diljit Dosanjh can sing, dance and play, but not network. The actor-singer says he is more focused on making music than Bollywood movies, which forces him to network and mingle with people.

Diljit, who has starred in Hindi films like Udta Punjab, Good Newwz and Jogi, told Film Companion in an interview that he has seen actors produce video calls up to six times from film sets, which is impossible for him. When asked why Bollywood was such a low priority for him, he replied, “It’s not just Bollywood. Nothing, apart from the music, is a priority for me. Music is my love that I will do. I was not born and raised in Mumbai, I don’t even know many people here. I used to think it was my downside not being able to mingle with people, but now I think it’s a plus that luckily I can’t do that. I love myself. “I can’t network, I can’t go to parties, I can’t call people every day. I’ve seen actors calling their producers six times by video from the sets! I am not joking! They say to them, “We are now doing this, now we are doing that”. Main kaha hadd ho gayi (I think it’s too much). I just can’t do that,” he added. Diljit said he doesn’t blame those who network to find work because the system is such that the more you network, the more likely you are to find work. But that’s not how he plans to advance his career. “I can’t do it, so I let it go and take what comes to me. Banda khush hona chahiye (you should be happy). You can work with a great director after desperate attempts, after making him happy… All the discussions that take place are so fake that I can’t even hear them. They know it too but it’s not their fault, I think that’s how it works,” he said. Diljit revealed how people have often tried to bribe his manager into signing a movie, unaware that he and his crew won’t fall for it. “My manager tells me how people tell him, ‘Diljit se film kara de main tujhe gift duga’ (Get him to make our film, we’ll give you a gift). “But they don’t know that we don’t care about gifts. But it’s not their fault because it’s been normalized here, to make a circle. It’s not their fault, they’re in their place, but I’m not in my place,” he added. Diljit last starred in the Hindi film Jogi, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The Netflix movie centered on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

