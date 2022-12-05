Entertainment
Gurinder Chadha to Direct Disney Original Based on Indian Princess | Hollywood
The Disney franchise is about to go the desi route. Bride and Prejudice director Gurinder Chadha and screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges are all set to helm an original musical feature, which will focus on a dynamic princess from Indian history. (Also read: Robert Pattinson, his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse walk the red carpet together for the first time. See photos)
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
Gurinder Chadha is twice nominated for BAFTAs for her work on Bend It Like Beckham and for her debut film Bhaji on the Beach. Gurinder Chadha’s next film, Whats Cooking, served as the 2000 Sundance Film Festival opening night film and was also the first British screenplay to be entered into the Sundance Institutes Writers Lab.
No other details about Gurinder’s Disney musical have yet been revealed, though Deadline reports the project will be helmed by Walt Disney Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey. Producer Lindy Goldstein, who directed The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, is also set to join the production team through her Lindy Goldstein Production banner.
At the time of its release, Bend It Like Beckham, which starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley in key roles, became the highest-grossing British-funded and British-distributed film ever at the UK box office. Along with a BAFTA nomination for Best British Film, Bend It Like Beckham also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) and a Writers Guild of America nomination for Best Original Screenplay.
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
His production company Bend It Films grossed over US$300 million at the box office. In 2015, Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges launched the stage musical version of Bend It Like Beckham in London’s West End to great acclaim. His most recent film, Blinded By The Light, which revolved around Javed, a 16-year-old Pakistani boy growing up in Margaret Thatchers, England in 1987, was picked up for a whopping $15 million at the London Film Festival. Sundance.
{{#articles}} {{/articles}}
{{#elements}}
{{/elements}}
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/gurinder-chadha-to-direct-disney-original-based-on-indian-princess-101670219568189-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gurinder Chadha to Direct Disney Original Based on Indian Princess | Hollywood
- Kate Middleton Fans Have Fun With Earthshot Prize Green Screen Dress
- MIT’s tissue-box-sized satellite achieves fastest laser link from space
- FTXs Bankman-Fried Says He Will Testify Before US Congress | Crypto
- Turkish inflation drops for the 1st time in more than a year
- Men’s Swimming and Diving third place at Big Al Invite
- Imran seeks power even if it undermines Pakistan’s foundations: Shehbaz Sharif
- Quentin Oliver Lee: Broadway star dies at 34
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi votes in Ahmedabad
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Review of earthquake-resistant house construction, Cianjur Regency, West Java Province, December 5, 2022
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Dhaka
- Diljit Dosanjh says he can’t network in Bollywood, reveals he’s seen video call producer actors on sets: ‘Hadd ho gayi’