Gurinder Chadha to Direct Disney Original Based on Indian Princess | Hollywood

The Disney franchise is about to go the desi route. Bride and Prejudice director Gurinder Chadha and screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges are all set to helm an original musical feature, which will focus on a dynamic princess from Indian history. (Also read: Robert Pattinson, his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse walk the red carpet together for the first time. See photos)

Gurinder Chadha is twice nominated for BAFTAs for her work on Bend It Like Beckham and for her debut film Bhaji on the Beach. Gurinder Chadha’s next film, Whats Cooking, served as the 2000 Sundance Film Festival opening night film and was also the first British screenplay to be entered into the Sundance Institutes Writers Lab.

No other details about Gurinder’s Disney musical have yet been revealed, though Deadline reports the project will be helmed by Walt Disney Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey. Producer Lindy Goldstein, who directed The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, is also set to join the production team through her Lindy Goldstein Production banner.

At the time of its release, Bend It Like Beckham, which starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley in key roles, became the highest-grossing British-funded and British-distributed film ever at the UK box office. Along with a BAFTA nomination for Best British Film, Bend It Like Beckham also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) and a Writers Guild of America nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

His production company Bend It Films grossed over US$300 million at the box office. In 2015, Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges launched the stage musical version of Bend It Like Beckham in London’s West End to great acclaim. His most recent film, Blinded By The Light, which revolved around Javed, a 16-year-old Pakistani boy growing up in Margaret Thatchers, England in 1987, was picked up for a whopping $15 million at the London Film Festival. Sundance.