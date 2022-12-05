Entertainment
Top 10 Bollywood Flop Actors
While Bollywood has seen many great superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dev Anand, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and many more throughout its rich history; there were plenty of actors who failed to stand out despite numerous opportunities. Imran Khan and Arbaaz Khan are one of the biggest flop actors in Bollywood who failed to leave a mark in the industry despite plenty of opportunities. There are several others like them who did not shine though they were favored in the Hindi film industry due to nepotism. Here we have listed some of the worst Bollywood actors who failed to live up to their names and expectations.
10 Biggest Bollywood Flop Actors
1-Imran Khan
Aamir Khan’s nephew, Imran Khan is the biggest Bollywood flop actor of all time. He left the Bollywood film industry after repeatedly failing to be recognized as one of the best actors in Bollywood. His movies like Luck, Katti Batti and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara were all big box office flops. He failed to live up to the expectations Indian fans had for him.
2- Arbaaz Khan
Brother of the great Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and son of the famous writer Saleem Khan, Arbaaz Khan is one of the biggest flop actors in Bollywood. His sense of acting is probably the worst among the Khans of Indian cinema. No matter what movie he did, he failed to deliver a performance that will make him a memorable character. Now he’s turned to producing movies that suit him better because he was a bad actor by all means.
3-Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor is the son of Boney Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s greatest directors and producers. He has acted in several Bollywood movies so far but has been called a big overactor by Hindi movie fans. Many claim that he received films because he belongs to the film industry, otherwise he has no talent. His flop movies include Ek Villain Returns, Half Girlfriend, Ki and Ka and many more.
4- Sonam Kapoor
Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bollywood film Sawariya and people expected a lot from her. However, now Sonam Kappor has become one of the biggest flop actors in Bollywood after giving consecutive flop movies. She has starred in many box office disasters like Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, The Zoya Factor and many more.
5- Uday Chopra
Son of Bollywood filmmaker Yash Chopra, Uday Chopra is also among the greatest Bollywood flop actors of all time. He is only known for playing Ali in the Dhoom franchise. Other than that, he failed to shine as a lead in many films handed to him during his career. His Bollywood flop list includes Dil Bole Hadippa, Pyaar Impossible and many more.
6- Jackky Bhagnani
Bhagnani became a producer after realizing he was not an actor. His movies were all box office disasters and his acting career ended as soon as it started. He is definitely one of the biggest flop actors in Bollywood who only got movies out of nepotism and favoritism. His flop films include Carbon, Mitron and Mohini.
7- Tusshar Kapoor
Brother of Ekta Kapoor and son of legendary Indian actor Jitendra, Tusshar Kapoor is also one of Bollywood’s biggest flop actors. He was given many films in his career but he left no trace. He is now known only for portraying a dumb character in the Golmaal franchise. Other than that, he has no accomplishments in his film career worth mentioning.
8-Harman Baweja
Another Bollywood actor who managed to enter the film industry as an actor just because his father and mother are producers, Harman Baweja is someone you cannot imagine as a big star even though you wanted it. He lacks the charisma and personality necessary for a successful actor. Despite this, he did his best in the movies and failed miserably. He is definitely one of the biggest flop actors in Bollywood.
9- Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan, the brother of veteran Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is one of those personalities who failed to break into the industry due to his personal issues. He played a beautiful character in the movie Mela but was forgotten soon after his failures in the next few movies. He is one of the most unfortunate flop actors in Bollywood.
10- Marguerite Shah
Last but not the least on the list of flop actors in Bollywood is Daisy Shah who was introduced to the film industry by Salman Khan. Her movie career started with a big flop that she could never get out of. She is now forgotten by Indian audiences and we don’t see a big role landing in her plan anytime soon.
