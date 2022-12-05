Ice Cube reveals why Hollywood won’t fuck with him on Hotboxin podcast with Mike Tyson





Mike Tyson: Ice Cube, the famous rapper and actor, revealed a huge Hollywood secret to legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Ice Cube is famous for his brutal honesty, and now he may have given fans another example of that with his reveal to Iron Mike Tyson. For more combat sports news, follow Insideport.IN. READ ALSO: Mike Tyson: Why did Mike Tyson’s career end in boxing? Ice Cube recently joined Mike Tyson on a episode from Hotboxin with Mike Tyson, and the pair talked about several things. When Tysons co-host Matt Barnes asked Ice Cube about his upcoming movies, the rapper said: I’m still working on something, you know. So far, I have not been vaccinated. So, you know, Hollywood ended up, you know, not wanting to fuck with me for a minute because of that. Therefore, these comments explain why Ice Cube might not appear in any movie in the near future. Moreover, he also showed his opinion on the controversial issue of vaccination against COVID-19. Mike Tyson: Ice Cube reveals why Hollywood won’t fuck with him on Hotboxin With Mike Tyson podcast Ice Cube talked about several topics in the podcast, which led to fans praising the episode. The famous rapper opened up about how he views Tyson as a superhero and nothing less. They also talked about his Mount Westmore project with fellow rappers like Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, and E-40. And while Ice Cube has been in many movies over the years, he let Tyson talk about his plans for the future. After criticizing Hollywood for not wanting to do anything with him because he’s not vaccinated, Ice Cube added: Maybe they will come to their senses. But at the end of the day, they were working on a lot of indie stuff in the background. Revealing that he won’t stop. It would be very interesting if Ice Cube could do something with Mike Tyson in the future. Tyson has had his fair share of acting gigs in the past, and as a result, this could end up being a great project. What do you think of Ice Cubes’ comments? Would you like to see him work with Mike Tyson in the future? For more combat sports news, follow Insidesport.IN. Related

