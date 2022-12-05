Kajol, Remo D’souza, Raghav Juyal and many other Bollywood celebrities graced MLA Aslam Shaikh’s 5th Malad Masti









YEARS |

Updated: 05 December 2022 14:20 IS

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI/PNN): Malad Masti, an event attended by many celebrities such as Kajol, Vishal Jethva, Remo D’souza, Raghav Juyal, Ali Asgar, Chinki Minki, Ridhimi Tiwari, Dr Anil Murarka, Sreerama Chandra, Baseer Ali, Madhur Sharma, Dhvani Bhanushali and others near Inorbit Mall, Malad West. The purpose of this event is how people should go out and meet friends, watch new things and have fun, rather than just watching things on their mobile at home. The event allows people to enjoy and have a great weekend away from home.

Malad Masti is not just an entertainment event, but a way to connect entertainment and families and raise awareness.

MP Aslam Shaikh said, “The main focus and message of this year’s event revolves around child abuse. It is important that people are made aware and that children are protected from the evil forces in society”. MP Aslam Shaikh is an Indian politician from the Indian National Congress. He is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Malad West Assembly constituency in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He held the position of Minister of Textiles, Department of Fisheries and Ports Development in the former Maha Vikas Aghadi cabinet.

The event took place at Inorbit Mall, New Link Road, Malad West. This is Malad Masti’s 5th year and he is supported by Gold Medal Switches. Malad Masti is about road activities that engage the public. From dances and kickboxing to kids’ activities, outdoor gym activities, health and wellness, and more, you’ll find people engaging, enjoying, and being part of the plus. Above all, it’s wonderful to see people going out early on a Sunday morning.

Kajol and Vishal Jethwa came to promote their film Salaam Venky. Ali Asgar, Chinki Minki, Raghav Juyal and Remo D’souza interacted with the crowd at the event. Over 9,000 people attended the event hosted by MP Aslam Shaikh.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI shall in no way be responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/business/business/kajol-remo-dsouza-raghav-juyal-and-many-other-bollywood-celebrities-graced-5th-edition-of-mla-aslam-shaikhs-malad-masti20221205142051 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos