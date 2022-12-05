RRR Glory Begins, shortlisted to compete with Avatar 2 and other Hollywood Biggies for the 2023 Oscars in this category?





SS Rajamouli’s RRR is once again making headlines with a bang. It was just recently that the maverick filmmaker made a roar when he won Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle. Now, the last we hear is that the movie is almost here to be shortlisted for the 2023 Oscars. Keep reading to find out more. As most of us know, Rajamouli’s film was not selected as India’s official Oscar entry. Instead, Chhello Show: The Last Film Show was sent from India. This decision, as expected, drew mixed reactions, with many criticizing the selectors for not choosing the film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Those who backed Rajamouli’s biggie felt the film had the best chance of shining at the Oscars given its influence on Western audiences and media. Now, according to Variety’s report, we hear that Srinivas Mohan, for RRR, could join the list of nominees for the Visual Effects category for the 2023 Oscars. The film is likely to compete with Hollywood biggies like Top Gun Maverick, Avatar 2 , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Batman in the same category. However, there is no confirmation. Meanwhile, influential ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine has named the ‘epic Tollywood blockbuster’ one of the 22 best films of 2022. The SS Rajamouli leadership is in patrician company on the international list. Among the titles that share space on the list with this film are Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans at No. 15 (RRR is at No. 12), the highly acclaimed “Tar” (about the downfall of the famous orchestra of a classic orchestra, Lydia Tar, played by Cate Blanchett) at No. 11, “The Banshees of Inisherin” with Colin Farrell (No. 8), “No Bears” (No. 5) by imprisoned Iranian director Jafar Panahi , Park Chan-wook’s favorite Cannes, “Decision to Leave” (No. 3), and at the top of the list “Hit the Road”, a film by debutant Panaha Panahi, son of Jafar. What do you think, could RRR win a 2023 Oscar nomination? Share with us through the comments. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates! Must read: An Action Hero Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Stays Low! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

