Today in History Monday, December 5, 2022 | Entertainment

Today is Monday, December 5, the 339th day of 2022. There are 26 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in the story:
On December 5, 2013, Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa’s first black president, died at the age of 95.
In 1791, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died in Vienna, Austria at the age of 35.
In 1792, George Washington was re-elected president; John Adams was re-elected Vice President.
In 1848, President James K. Polk sparked the ’49 Gold Rush by confirming that gold had been discovered in California.
In 1932, German physicist Albert Einstein obtained a visa allowing him to travel to the United States.
In 1933, nationwide prohibition ended when Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the 18th Amendment.
In 1952, the Great London Smog hit the British capital; the unusually thick fog, which contained toxic pollutants, lasted for five days and was blamed for causing thousands of deaths.
In 1955, the American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations merged to form the AFL-CIO under its first president, George Meany.
In 1994, Republicans chose Newt Gingrich to be the House’s first GOP chairman in four decades.
on of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations merged to form the AFL-CIO under its first president, George Meany.
In 2009, a jury in Perugia, Italy convicted American college student Amanda Knox and her former Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito (rah-fy-EHL-ay soh-LEH-chee-toh), of murdering the Knox’s British roommate, Meredith Kercher, and sentenced them to long prison terms. (After a series of back and forth rulings, Knox and Sollecito were finally acquitted in 2015 by Italy’s highest court.)
In 2018, former President George H.W. Bush was mourned during a memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral attended by President Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter and their wives; former President George W. Bush was among the speakers, praising his father as the brightest of a thousand points of light.
In 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she had asked the chairs of relevant House committees to begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, saying his actions left them no no choice but to act quickly; in response, Trump tweeted that the Democrats had gone mad. (Trump would be impeached by the House for obstruction and abuse of power, but the Senate voted to acquittal in the first of Trump’s two impeachment trials.)
In 2020, at a rally in Georgia where he urged his supporters to run for two Republican Senate candidates in the January runoff election, President Donald Trump spread baseless allegations of misconduct during the vote. of November in Georgia and beyond. Hours before the rally, according to officials familiar with the call, Trump asked Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to order a special legislative session to give him the state electoral votes, even though Joe Biden had won. the majority of votes; Kemp refused to do so.
Ten years ago: Port clerks ended an eight-day strike at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach after securing guarantees against outsourcing jobs. Jazz composer and pianist Dave Brubeck died in Norwalk, Connecticut, a day before he turned 92.
Five years ago: Democratic Congressman John Conyers of Michigan resigned from Congress after a nearly 53-year career, becoming the first Capitol Hill politician to lose his job amid sexual misconduct allegations sweeping the scene work of nations. In a hard-fought runoff, Atlanta voters narrowly chose Keisha Lance Bottoms as the city’s next mayor; a result which would be confirmed after a recount requested by her rival Mary Norwood. The International Olympic Committee has banned Russia and its sports leaders from the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea after concluding that members of the Russian government concocted a doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games; some Russians might compete as Olympic athletes from Russia.
A year ago: Bob Dole, who overcame crippling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Kansas Senate leader, Republican presidential candidate, then symbol and celebrant of his declining generation of World War II veterans, died at 98. said that if the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread rapidly across the country, early indications suggested it might be less dangerous than the delta variant, which continued to cause a surge in hospitalizations. Buck ONeil, a champion of black baseball players during a monumental eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Minnie Mioso, Gil Hodges and three others in being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by committees of ‘Veterans.
Today’s birthdays: Author Calvin Trillin turns 87. Actor Jeroen Krabbe (yeh-ROHN krah-BAY) is 78 years old. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 76 years old. Musician and singer Jim Messina is 75 years old. 75. World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins is 73. Actor Morgan Brittany is 71 years old. Actor Brian Backer is 66 years old. Art Monk, a member of the Professional and College Football Hall of Fame, is 65. Country singer Ty England is 59. REZ-nihk) (The Goo Goo Dolls) is 57 years old. Country singer Gary Allan is 55. Comedian-actor Margaret Cho is 54 years old. Writer-director Morgan J. Freeman is 53 years old. Actor Alex Kapp Horner is 53 years old. Actor Kali Rocha is 51 years old. Rock musician Regina Zernay (Cowboy Mouth) is 50. Actress Paula Patton is 47 years old. Actor Amy Acker is 46 years old. Actor Nick Stahl is 43 years old. Actor Adan Canto is 41 years old. R&B singer Keri Hilson is 40 years old. Frankie Muniz is 37 years old. Actor Ross Bagley is 34 years old. MLB outfielder Christian Yelich is 31 years old.