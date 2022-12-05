Entertainment
In December, enjoy special holiday Bollywood movies, shows and titles on OTT
With the holiday season upon us and Christmas just around the corner, Disney+ Hotstar is set with all things jolly and cozy this end of the year. With plenty of festive family movies and a myriad of refreshing movies and shows, this month’s big releases include Kartik Aaryan, star of Alaya F, the edge-of-the-seat thriller Freddy on December 2.
Internationally, December will also be very special, as 30 years after the release of the beloved Beauty and The Beast, Disney+ Hotstar delivers a two-hour extravaganza combining the animated film and a live-action special titled Beauty and The Beast. The Beast: A 30th Celebration. So once you’ve done your holiday shopping with the best Black Friday sale, get ready for the ultimate holiday fun with a marathon of binge parties with Disney+ Hotstar.
Here’s a full list of headlines in December:
Bollywood Movies and shows:
Freddy (December 2)
Freddy chronicles the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves to play with his toy planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle Hardy. Filled with unusual twists, turns and emotional chaos, Freddy will keep audiences spellbound.
Moving in with Malaika (from December 5)
Relationships, glamor and more. This iconic Bollywood diva has seen it all. Capturing hearts with her stellar dance moves and charisma – Malaika Arora makes her highly anticipated digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. The show starts airing from December 5 from Monday to Thursday.
Govinda Naam Mera (December 16)
Carefree Govinda Waghmare finds himself caught between his bullying wife, an unhappy mother and a girlfriend who wants to marry him. It’s all fun and games until he finds out he might end up losing his heirloom, the ancestral bungalow he lives in. Govinda Mera Naam takes a dramatic turn when a change is initiated. Here, the journey of the films becomes a series of exciting events. Every character in the film has a dark side, and nothing is as it seems.
DISNEY TITLES
Pentatonix: around the world for the holidays (December 2)
Superstar a cappella band Pentatonix are struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and time is running out. To make matters worse, their well-meaning but misguided manager mistakenly locks them in a magical mail room. But with the help of a little Disney magic, they soon embarked on a whirlwind tour around the world, learning about holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans everywhere: from Japan to Grenada, from Iceland to Ghana and Mexico. The journey brings the group to realize that wherever we are, vacations provide the perfect opportunity to discover all that we have in common and that it really is a small world after all!
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (December 2)
The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide hit series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a skinny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to become rich and famous, he must survive college first. To make matters worse, Greg’s adorable best friend Rowley seems to go through life and achieve everything without even trying! As the details of his hilarious and often disastrous attempts to fit in fill the pages of his diary, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what’s right. Directed by Swinton Scott (Futurama) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid features the voices of Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress (mixed) as by Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Frank Heffley.
Special family Christmas weekend (December 9)
It’s the first time Emma, Fred and the girls have celebrated Christmas together and Fred is cooking up a feast! But in the Emmas family, we do not celebrate in the same way: every year, she and her parents organize a show to raise funds for charities. Fred is moved, even if he has no intention of celebrating Christmas any other way. Seeing that Emma is homesick, he gets her a ticket to Canada. Emma has a better idea: he and the girls could join her! But the exes don’t agree at all, so Fred and Emma decide to go for it. Clara, Vic and Romy refuse to spend Christmas together and make Fred believe he has lost his passport. Suddenly, surprise visitors arrive on the doorstep!
National Treasure: On the Edge of History (December 14)
Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that may be linked to her long-dead father. Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and monuments. But can Jess outsmart a black market antiques dealer in a race to find history’s greatest lost treasure and uncover the truth about her family’s past?
OTHER TITLES
Amsterdam (December 7)
Amsterdam, the latest film from acclaimed writer/director David O. Russell, is a compelling and richly complex tale that brilliantly blends historical fact and fiction for a timely cinematic experience. This quirky detective epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret conspiracies in American history.
Connect (Season 1, Korean) (December 7)
Dongsoo leads a lonely life, spending his time downloading music from the Internet. His ordinary life is turned upside down when he is kidnapped by an organ hunter, who gouges out his eye. Soon, Dongsoo shares the vision of someone who got his eye. Through connected vision, he learns that the taker is a notorious serial killer and pursues the murderer to retrieve his eye.
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (December 9)
In Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, Nick Daley follows in his father’s footsteps as a night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it’s up to Nick to save the museum once and for all.
Big Bet (Season 1, Korean) (December 21)
Cha Moosik flees to the Philippines due to a crackdown by the National Tax Service. Penniless after playing, he meets Min Seokjun, who helps him make his comeback, and gains powerful political and economic circles. Meanwhile, the Korean government sends Oh Seunghoon to take care of local cases.
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (December 30)
In honor of the animated classic’s 30th anniversary, this animated, live-action special features the fan-favorite film, plus new musical performances, sets and costumes inspired by the classic story.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mumbailive.com/en/digital/this-december-enjoy-holiday-special-movies-movies-shows-and-bollywood-titles-on-ott-76144
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In December, enjoy special holiday Bollywood movies, shows and titles on OTT
- Imran Khan accused Bajwa of plotting against his government
- Today in History Monday, December 5, 2022 | Entertainment
- Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023 Menswear Collection
- Reply Ranked “Best in Class” by PAC Innovation RADAR
- The US military begins testing a modified version of the Canoos electric pickup truck
- Saudi Exchange launches market-making framework to boost liquidity
- RRR Glory Begins, shortlisted to compete with Avatar 2 and other Hollywood Biggies for the 2023 Oscars in this category?
- Stefanos Tsitsipas deeply apologizes for publicly belittling fellow tennis star | Tennis | Sport
- Google is working to reduce installation time for Pixel software updates
- Twin Peaks actor Al Strobel, aka: the enigmatic penguin, dies aged 83
- Why Portia From ‘The White Lotus’ Is TV’s Best Dressed Character