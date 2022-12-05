In December, enjoy special holiday Bollywood movies, shows and titles on OTT

With the holiday season upon us and Christmas just around the corner, Disney+ Hotstar is set with all things jolly and cozy this end of the year. With plenty of festive family movies and a myriad of refreshing movies and shows, this month’s big releases include Kartik Aaryan, star of Alaya F, the edge-of-the-seat thriller Freddy on December 2.

Internationally, December will also be very special, as 30 years after the release of the beloved Beauty and The Beast, Disney+ Hotstar delivers a two-hour extravaganza combining the animated film and a live-action special titled Beauty and The Beast. The Beast: A 30th Celebration. So once you’ve done your holiday shopping with the best Black Friday sale, get ready for the ultimate holiday fun with a marathon of binge parties with Disney+ Hotstar.

Here’s a full list of headlines in December:

Bollywood Movies and shows:

Freddy (December 2)

Freddy chronicles the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves to play with his toy planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle Hardy. Filled with unusual twists, turns and emotional chaos, Freddy will keep audiences spellbound.

Moving in with Malaika (from December 5)

Relationships, glamor and more. This iconic Bollywood diva has seen it all. Capturing hearts with her stellar dance moves and charisma – Malaika Arora makes her highly anticipated digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. The show starts airing from December 5 from Monday to Thursday.

Govinda Naam Mera (December 16)

Carefree Govinda Waghmare finds himself caught between his bullying wife, an unhappy mother and a girlfriend who wants to marry him. It’s all fun and games until he finds out he might end up losing his heirloom, the ancestral bungalow he lives in. Govinda Mera Naam takes a dramatic turn when a change is initiated. Here, the journey of the films becomes a series of exciting events. Every character in the film has a dark side, and nothing is as it seems.

DISNEY TITLES

Pentatonix: around the world for the holidays (December 2)

Superstar a cappella band Pentatonix are struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and time is running out. To make matters worse, their well-meaning but misguided manager mistakenly locks them in a magical mail room. But with the help of a little Disney magic, they soon embarked on a whirlwind tour around the world, learning about holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans everywhere: from Japan to Grenada, from Iceland to Ghana and Mexico. The journey brings the group to realize that wherever we are, vacations provide the perfect opportunity to discover all that we have in common and that it really is a small world after all!

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (December 2)

The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide hit series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a skinny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to become rich and famous, he must survive college first. To make matters worse, Greg’s adorable best friend Rowley seems to go through life and achieve everything without even trying! As the details of his hilarious and often disastrous attempts to fit in fill the pages of his diary, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what’s right. Directed by Swinton Scott (Futurama) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid features the voices of Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress (mixed) as by Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Frank Heffley.

Special family Christmas weekend (December 9)

It’s the first time Emma, ​​Fred and the girls have celebrated Christmas together and Fred is cooking up a feast! But in the Emmas family, we do not celebrate in the same way: every year, she and her parents organize a show to raise funds for charities. Fred is moved, even if he has no intention of celebrating Christmas any other way. Seeing that Emma is homesick, he gets her a ticket to Canada. Emma has a better idea: he and the girls could join her! But the exes don’t agree at all, so Fred and Emma decide to go for it. Clara, Vic and Romy refuse to spend Christmas together and make Fred believe he has lost his passport. Suddenly, surprise visitors arrive on the doorstep!

National Treasure: On the Edge of History (December 14)

Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that may be linked to her long-dead father. Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and monuments. But can Jess outsmart a black market antiques dealer in a race to find history’s greatest lost treasure and uncover the truth about her family’s past?

OTHER TITLES

Amsterdam (December 7)

Amsterdam, the latest film from acclaimed writer/director David O. Russell, is a compelling and richly complex tale that brilliantly blends historical fact and fiction for a timely cinematic experience. This quirky detective epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret conspiracies in American history.

Connect (Season 1, Korean) (December 7)

Dongsoo leads a lonely life, spending his time downloading music from the Internet. His ordinary life is turned upside down when he is kidnapped by an organ hunter, who gouges out his eye. Soon, Dongsoo shares the vision of someone who got his eye. Through connected vision, he learns that the taker is a notorious serial killer and pursues the murderer to retrieve his eye.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (December 9)

In Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, Nick Daley follows in his father’s footsteps as a night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it’s up to Nick to save the museum once and for all.

Big Bet (Season 1, Korean) (December 21)

Cha Moosik flees to the Philippines due to a crackdown by the National Tax Service. Penniless after playing, he meets Min Seokjun, who helps him make his comeback, and gains powerful political and economic circles. Meanwhile, the Korean government sends Oh Seunghoon to take care of local cases.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (December 30)

In honor of the animated classic’s 30th anniversary, this animated, live-action special features the fan-favorite film, plus new musical performances, sets and costumes inspired by the classic story.