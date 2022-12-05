Entertainment
“Beautiful Noise” on Broadway with songs by Neil Diamond
NEW YORK — At their best, biographical jukebox shows like Beautiful Noise rock immortality, eight times a week. And not just for the public.
The star subjects in this case, Neil Diamond, who has sold over 130 million records, is generally past his prime and no longer selling stages. But they are blessed with a handsome, youthful and manly actor in this case, the fabulous Will Swenson sums them up in all their swaggering glory, hitting all the high notes, breaking up their hits and often performing them with technical skill and integrity. emotional that matches or even exceeds the author.
And the public? They can buy their tickets and be young again too, remembering gigs where they swayed to Song Sung Blue, soaked in Sweet Caroline, seduced by Red, Red Wine, sniffed by Love On the Rocks or felt a young soul stirred by Play Me, not yet understanding what it is to be played in life.
The key to achieving this nirvana is to first ensure that the star in question has a wide and diverse repertoire that becomes the soundtrack to key life moments. So realized here. Diamond has written many songs that people have forgotten he wrote (some recorded by other artists). And many more people now remember Sweet Caroline performing at their wedding. The second rule is the Bob Gaudio Jersey Boys rule: insist that these songs sound exactly as the audience remembers them, not like some arty recreation by an over-achieving orchestrator.
All of that is firmly in place in Beautiful Noise, which means the show, for most audiences if not as many for some critics, will overcome the #1 problem these shows invariably face: Superstar lives tend to have everything. the same problems.
These issues are all very present in Anthony McCartens’ book, including the journey through three different wives. Jessie Fisher poignantly plays Jaye Posner, Robyn Hurder has a relatively prominent role as longtime wife Marcia Murphy, while Diamonds’ third wife Katie is unseen but spoken in redeeming terms and with the implication that this show was his whole idea.
As usual, the star takes responsibility for it. The road family becomes the family, fame becomes loneliness, yada, yada, as seen in Jersey Boys and goes far beyond. There’s the type of producer who opens the stars’ journey (Bri Sudia, with a charming, whimsical twist) and the bad record label people, here a few gangster types played by Tom Alan Robbins and Michael McCormick, who ran the show. one of the first Diamonds labels.
But to its credit, carefully directed by Michael Meyer, Beautiful Noise also comes with a few fresh ideas, not the least of which is Steven Hoggetts’ choreography, a sort of postmodern homage to retro 1970s movement styles. like Pans People in the UK or Up with People on this side of the Atlantic. It’s a far cry from the traditional Broadway movement and luckily: it won’t be all for tastes, but I enjoyed the way Hoggett works with voice designer, AnnMarie Milazzo, to really physically pop the pa, pa, step in Sweet Caroline and Playing With It shows the central theme, that the Diamond Catalog was a beautiful noise that constantly played in the creators’ heads and needed to be resolved.
The self-aware framing device has an older version of Diamond (played with emotional intensity by Mark Jacoby) talking to some sort of therapist (played by Linda Powell), trying to sort out her own identity and reconcile the end of her concert career. Much of this has to do with his rediscovery that he is Neil, from Brooklyn, the son of Jewish immigrants. The delayed reveal is over the top considering Diamond was actually writing about his identity early in his career, but it gives the show a way to end outside of the usual reunion concert or Hall of Fame induction. And Jacoby gives the play an emotional boost, combining with the vitality of Swenson’s bravery.
And that’s about all you can reasonably expect from a track like this, especially when combined with a massive David Rockwell ensemble that very cleverly denotes enigma, above all else.
Diamonds’ career has been long enough to span multiple genres and the visuals cleverly see this as an excuse to roam the last breathless decades of the 20th century, warts, forgotten fun and all. Diamond was something of a talisman and his music, filled with his signature blend of macho moan and sweet melody, is complex enough to support a show like this. The play will, I think, be a box office success. The guys will agree to go when their partners buy a ticket and all will leave feeling like they’ve been back for a while to some nicer September mornings than we usually get these days.
At the Broadhurst Theater, 235 W. 44 St., New York; abeautifulnoisethemusical.com
Chris Jones is a reviewer for the Tribune.
|
