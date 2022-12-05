Bollywood brides dressed by Manish Malhotra on their big day!





Palak Agarwal Updated: 1 hour ago Follow The famous Bollywood fashion designer, Manish Malhotra celebrates his birthday on December 5. Over the years, the prolific designer has dressed numerous actors and actresses in Bollywood films as well as other events. Not only that, there are many actresses in the industry who chose to become the wives of Manish Malhotra and wear the designer clothes on their big day. So, for his birthday, here are the Bollywood brides that Manish Malhotra dolled up! 1. Urmila Matondkar Rangeela actress Urmila Matondkar got married to a Kashmiri businessman and model, Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2026. For her main wedding function, the actress opted for a bespoke red lehenga from the Manish Malhotras collection Regal Threads. The actress looked stunning in the wedding photos and also posed with the designer on her big day. 2. Anouchka Ranjan As brides are getting with their wedding outfits these days, Bollywood actress Anuskha Ranjan opted to ditch the red and rock a lavender lehenga from ace designer Manish Malhotra’s shelves. Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal got married recently and we have to say that the actress looked stunning in Manish Malhotra’s attire.



3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manish Malhotra share a close bond. The actress is often spotted wearing designer outfits. So, it should come as no shock that the Jab We Met actress wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga to her wedding reception. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khans wedding was the talk of the town and the actress looked stunning in a maroon lehenga by the ace designer. She also posed with him for pictures. 4. Preity Zinta Actress Preity Zinta got married to financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016. For her wedding reception in Mumbai, the actress chose to wear a stunning red Manish Malhotra dress. She paired the outfit with heavy silver pendants and her quintessential red chooda and stole the show. 5. Genelia D’Souza Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh got married by ear in 2012 in Mumbai. The couple are currently winning hearts for their funny and quirky Instagram reels, but back then when they decided to take the plunge, the actress chose to wear a beautiful white colored lehenga by Manish Malhotra for her sangeet ceremony. in Mumbai and looked like an absolute Fairy. Manish Malhotra has dressed many Bollywood actresses whether for movies, events, receptions or Bollywood parties. Some other actresses who chose to wear the designer on their big days were Aamna Sharif and Gauahar Khan. We wish Manish Malhotra a very happy birthday and look forward to his new designs and collections.

