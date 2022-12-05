Entertainment
Local couple buy the Rose Theater
PORT TOWNSEND – Immediately before Sunday’s screening of the classic ‘Ball of Fire’, Rose Theater owner Rocky Friedman dropped a bombshell – good news.
Six months after announcing his intention to retire and sell the Rose, Friedman said he had found the perfect movie house buyers.
George Marie and his partner Michael D’Alessandro of Port Townsend will take possession in five weeks, Friedman told a near-full Rose Theater at 12:10 p.m. Sunday.
“They’re smart, they’re lively, they love the movies, they absolutely care about Port Townsend. They are good people at heart. As patrons of the Rose and as members…I can absolutely assure you that you will be in good hands,” said Friedman, who has led the Rose for 30 years.
In a quavering voice, he admitted he was nervous about breaking the news. Friedman chose to do so at a free screening Sunday for Rose Theater members.
Popcorn-munching patrons stopped to cheer and cheer as Marie and D’Alessandro stepped forward.
“I don’t know what to say after that. Thank you so much, Rocky,” Marie began.
“I discovered the day before the announcement [last May], because one of the employees here told me that Rocky was selling the Rose. He kept it under his hat; kept it completely secret.
“I said, ‘Let’s buy it.’ And he laughed. And I said, ‘No, I’m serious. Let’s buy it.'”
The purchase price for the venture — the 158-seat Main Theater at 235 Taylor St., the 79-seat Rosebud Theater and the 40-seat Starlight Theater upstairs — is listed at $899,000.
“I think I was one of the first people to call Rocky’s real estate agent,” Marie said.
“We knew right away that this was an absolute treasure in our community. It is the heart. The Rose is the heart of our community.
More applause flowed when Marie and D’Alessandro’s young son, Emile, joined them at the front of the theatre.
Marie continued, assuring the public that she and her family are “100% committed to this city and 100% committed to managing the Rose so it can last for generations.”
Marie, D’Alessandro and their three children moved to Port Townsend from Portland, Oregon eight years ago.
“We’re so honored,” Marie said, “to be a part of this beautiful thing that Rocky has built, which [building owners] Phil Johnson and Sandy Johnson helped build, and the community helped build.
A man in the audience asked her to “introduce your vice president”, meaning the boy standing next to them.
“Oh yes. We pay him in sweets. It’s Emile,” Marie replied, handing the microphone to her son. He declined to deliver a speech, prompting laughter from the crowd.
Marie is well known for her work as program manager of Centrum’s Port Townsend Writers’ Conference and other writing programs at Fort Worden State Park.
D’Alessandro is also prominent in the nonprofit sector as co-executive director of Olympic Angels, an organization that supports foster children in Jefferson and Clallam counties.
Marie noted that her eldest daughter Sophia James is a popcorn waitress at Le Rose while her son Henri is also a staff member there.
Friedman told the public on Sunday that he had received about 30 offers from potential buyers. The qualities he was looking for, he said, were “brimming with energy and new ideas, and yet not about Medicare,” which drew more laughs.
D’Alessandro, for his part, simply thanked the people of the theater for making independent cinema possible on the northern Olympic peninsula.
“I want to say one more thing,” Marie added.
“One thing that is really important for us to know as new owners [is] the Rose does not exist without this community, does it? We are here to serve you, and you are truly what makes this possible.
________
Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelance writer and photographer living in Port Townsend.

