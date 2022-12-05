Entertainment
Guess the meaning of famous baby names in our Bollywood quiz
1# What does Vamika mean?
Image Credit: Instagram/anushkasharma
- a. Lightning
- B. Goddess Durga
2# What does Raha mean?
Image credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
- A. The God of Thunder
- B. Divine Path
3# It’s easy. Can you guess the meaning of Vayu, the name of Sonam and Anands’ baby?
Image credit: Instagram/sonamkapoor
- A wind
- b.stone
4# What is the meaning of Priyankas baby’s name, Malti?
Image Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
- A. Rangoon creeper (a fragrant flower)
- B. Name of a river
5# What does Taimur mean, as explained by Saif Ali Khan?
Image Credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
- A ruler
- B.Iron
6# Guess the meaning of Bipasha and Karan Singh Grovers’ baby name, Devi.
Image credit: Instagram/bipashabasu
- A goddess
- B. The donor
seven# What does Jehangir mean?
Image Credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
- A. Conqueror of the world
- B. The light of the universe
Read iDiva for the latest Bollywood news, fashion looks, beauty and lifestyle.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.idiva.com/entertainment/bollywood/guess-the-meanings-of-the-celebrity-baby-names-like-raha-vayu-and-malti-marie-in-our-bollywood-quiz/quiz/18046622
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Guess the meaning of famous baby names in our Bollywood quiz
- Diriyah Tennis Cup 2022 – What is the schedule, who is playing, what is the format, how to watch on TV
- Flexible Solutions International NYSE (FSI) A fast-growing green company that provides profit to investors
- Don’t delay giving antibiotics to treat Strep A, GP said
- Met Office snow alert as strong blizzard hits UK
- Local couple buy the Rose Theater
- OTB Ventures’ internal 150 million deep tech fund launch
- Researchers have found the host protease CAPN2 to be a novel host factor that aids SARS-CoV-2 infection
- Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Bay of Bengal
- Churning China: Can Xi Jinping keep his job as prime minister despite protests and party crisis?
- Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath dies at 90
- Mizzou football team went to Gasparilla Bowl to face ACC’s Wake Forest