Northwest 70, No. 20 Michigan State 63
Like when a bull sees red, something changes about senior guard Boo Buie when he sees Michigan State’s green and white.
Six days after a bombardment at the hands of Pittsburgh, Northwestern traveled to East Lansing, Michigan, to face the No. 20 Spartans. The Wildcats (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) entered Sunday’s contest in the aim to replicate last season’s upset bid against Michigan State (5-4, 0-1) – and they did, winning 70-63.
Although they didn’t have last year’s feat from current Blue Devil center Ryan Young, Buie and senior redshirt guard Chase Audige carried the Cats to a second straight win at Breslin Center. The pair, seemingly unfazed by the 9-of-23 shooting performance against the Panthers, combined for half of NU’s 70 points.
Here are three takeaways from NU’s clash with Michigan State.
Take away food
- NU’s backcourt trio leads the way on both sides
Ben Franklin once said that there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes. But he could never have known the third guarantee: Buie pouring it out against the Spartans.
In six career games against Michigan State, Buie has hit double digits five times. His 20-point performance against Tom Izzo’s group on Sunday night not only propelled NU to victory, but brought back memories of 26-point and 30-point outbursts from seasons past. Despite hitting only one triple, Buie was a perfect 7 of 7 from the free throw line while posting six of NU’s last eight points.
Alongside Buie, junior guard Ty Berry was the Cats’ other offensive threat in the first half, knocking down three triples for nine of his 11 total points. The Kansas native’s defensive effort helped NU force eight turnovers in the first frame.
Although Berry’s form dropped in the final 20 minutes, Audige took over attackingly. As the shot clock ran down on the Cats’ first half, Audige hit a deep triple down the left wing. The New York native also capitalized on his own seven-point surge midway through the half as NU opened up a nine-point advantage.
Overall, the backcourt triumvirate of the Cats combined for 46 points in another upset victory for NU at East Lansing.
- Cats Thrive at Charity Band
Going into Sunday’s contest, the Cats were attempting just 16.9 free throws per game and hitting those attempts at a 70.3% clip. NU eclipsed both of those marks against the Spartans.
From the start, it was obvious that coach Chris Collins wanted his team to get in the paint and on the line, which they did with great success. Fresh off a 6-for-13 display at the charity strip last Monday, the Cats shot 24 free throws on Sunday, conceding 21.
Buie particularly shone and buried all of his attempts, as seven NU players attempted and made at least one free throw.
Ultimately, getting free points to the charity stripe is a recipe for success in any basketball game and it will have to be a point of attention for the Cats as the season progresses.
- Hoggard delivers for Spartans, takes on NU guards
The Cats struggled to thwart Michigan State’s AJ Hoggard, who Izzo brought off the bench.
The junior guard was, at times, the Spartans’ only offensive spark, filling the stat sheet with a posting of 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds. As of 2:53 into the second half, Hoggard had a hand in every bucket at Michigan State. NU guards often couldn’t do much to stop his dribbling penetration, whether he was creating for others or for himself.
Collins had identified Pittsburgh’s straights as a concern in last week’s loss to the Cats, and Hoggard, albeit to a lesser degree, revealed it again. Nonetheless, NU’s on-ball defense and rotations improved a lot overall on Sunday, keeping the Spartans at 41.8% shooting from the field and 36.4% from deep.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @CervantesPAlex
