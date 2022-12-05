



The Northwest Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha is closing at the end of the fall term, the sorority announced Nov. 17. Zeta cited low membership and declining interest in Greek life on campus as reasons for the closure. The National Sorority Council and current NU Zeta members made the decision together, according to a press release from the national Zeta organization. “ZTA national leadership and staff have worked closely with the chapter to rebuild,” the organization wrote. “However, attempts to recruit and maintain healthy membership numbers have been unsuccessful, despite considerable efforts by the chapter.” The NU chapter of Zeta, known as the Alpha Phi chapter, began in 1923. Its closure comes just a year before its so-called centenary. According The cup, the sorority had internal conversations about disbanding in 2020 after the Instagram account @abolishnugreeklife posted an anonymous accusation of racist practices to Zeta. However, the chapter never held a vote on disbanding after national organization Zeta and the University intervened, The Cut reported. Zeta also lost her home beginning in the 2021-22 academic year, when NU converted it to Residence 710 Emerson. “The ability to provide a positive ZTA experience is essential for every college chapter to thrive. To do this, a Chapter must be able to successfully grow its membership,” Zeta National President Dinah Jackson Laughery said in the statement. “ZTA supports our Alpha Phi Chapter sisters as they focus on their experience as North West students and begin their individual journeys as ZTA alumni.” NU Fraternity and Sorority Life has returned a request for comment to the statement from national organization Zeta. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @rjleung7 Related stories: — Students disable Greek life, take Greek relations with them — Northwestern converts former Greek living quarters into residence halls for 2021-22 academic year — Captured: Ancient Greek Houses Leave Vestiges of Chapters’ Past

