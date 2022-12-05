Entertainment
Review: Moulin Rouge offers sensory overload, spectacular music, visuals
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — This night at the theater features Broadway-style pop music performed by powerhouse singers, a set that looks like the inside of a fancy box of chocolates, costumes provocateurs, confetti cannons, and a heady mix of romance and harsh reality.
The national touring production of “Moulin Rouge!” The Musical” makes every effort to seduce its audience.
And it all worked for the Friday night audience, leaving patrons clapping, dancing in their seats, and clapping long before the final bows.
The company is at the Eccles Theater until Sunday, December 11, presented by Zions Bank Broadway at Eccles.
If you go, expect sensory overload for your eyes and ears. The show features tracks from over 70 songs, most dating back less than two decades, with a few going back further.
Not all songs are arranged as intended, so be prepared for recognition and audience delight when it becomes clear what song is being sung and how the modern lyrics fit the timeless story.
A word of warning: two sets of people might be concerned about the ephemeral bits of modern songs. One, of course, is people disturbed by the songs of Lady Gaga and Elton John used to tell a story set in 1890s Paris. But that’s how the jukebox musical, based on the 2001 film, was conceived by Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce.
The second group of people who can be triggered is anyone who gets into a car with an unconscious spouse who feels the need to change the music on the radio every five seconds. It doesn’t matter how I know that.
But for everyone else, this traveling Broadway show provides a fun ride. It takes place in the historic Moulin Rouge, considered the birthplace of modern can-can dancing, which showed an alluring leg for its time and was performed by, say, courtesans.
In the game version, everyone who ended up working on the site got much worse jobs and did things they’re not proud of.
The club’s star performer, Satine (Courtney Reed), is tasked by the owner of the Moulin Rouge, on the verge of bankruptcy, to make a deal with a wealthy potential patron (David Harris as the Duke of Monroth), who she briefly confuses with a potential songwriter. (Conor Ryan as Christian) who also longs to connect with her.
Every character who ended up working on the site got much worse jobs and did things they’re not proud of, and some, including Satine, are pretty exhausted from the effort.
But Satine is tasked by the near-bankrupt Moulin Rouge owner with rallying and getting along with a potential wealthy patron (David Harris as the Duke of Monroth), whom she briefly mistakes for an American songwriter ( Conor Ryan as a Christian) who also yearns to connect with her.
And from there, the aspirations and complications only increase, and the audience learns that Satine has kept a few secrets of her own.
Production values are high and any complaints (like no attempt at accents) are minor and few.
And a tender scene near the end is so effective that it might even bring real tears to a jaded reviewer’s eyes when faced with a long drive home with her channel-changing hubby. It doesn’t matter how I know that.
Both Reed and Ryan have exceptional vocal skills and strong chemistry together. Harris is skilled and increasingly creepy as a Duke. Other cast stars include Austin Durant as the big-talking, sweet-talking Moulin Rouge manager; Libby Lloyd, an incredible dancer, as budding star Nini; and Andres Ward as a vulnerable artist Toulouse-Latrec.
If you can handle a few hours of sensory overload and out-of-this-world energy, this is one rock/music concert you won’t want to miss.
For more information on venue, performance times, and ticket information, click here.
|
