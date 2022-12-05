2022 Grammy Award Winner Falu Announces India Tour – Planet Bollywood





Grammy Award-winning Falu Shah, aka Falu, will play her first tour of India since she made history by being awarded the prestigious Gramophone for Best Children’s Album (A Colorful World) earlier this year. Her win is momentous as it is the first time an Indian woman born, raised and musically trained in India has won a Grammy in this category. Falu was also the only South Asian to be nominated in this category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The win propelled Falu, whose forte is Indian classical and folk music, to become the global voice of Indian heritage after earning a Grammy nomination in 2019 for her children’s album Falu’s Bazaar. In December, the Grammy winner returns to her native country to kick off her long-awaited Indian tour. Covering three cities, Mumbai, Pune and Goa Falus, the India tour will see the incredible artist perform in venues across the country that encompass the culture of the metropolis as well as the heartbeat. From Antisocial in Mumbai and High Spirits in Pune to Reggae Haven in Goa, Falu will bring his signature combination of Indian classical music and new-age and Western styles to present a music experience like no other. She will be supported by distinguished poet Nirmika Singh in Mumbai and Pune. Avid audiences, who saw the artist perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards, as well as the White House, Carnegie Hall, Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center and more, as well as new listeners, will be surprised when they will attend Falus immersive India tour. About his tour in India, says Falu, I’m really honored and excited to go home and share my music with my fellow Indians. You have all loved, nurtured and supported me throughout my musical journey. Therefore, it’s incredibly special for me to perform in India. This will be my first time performing in Mumbai, Pune and Goa, and I would like people to experience the nostalgia with me as I find myself at home on stage in India. My band and I are preparing a special set just for the audience in India. I can’t wait to play on the soil of my homeland and meet you all in person!. Falu, who won the Grammy Award earlier this year, heralded a new wave of celebration of South Asian culture. She has been particularly recognized in the United States for her contributions to the performing arts, for representing the arts of India, and for fostering harmony in the world. His non-children’s albums, Falu, Foras Road and Someday (with his band Karyshma) have also had an indelible impact on the world. Falus’ self-titled debut album was even featured in the Smithsonians National Museum of Natural History’s Beyond Bollywood exhibit as a representative of the voice of avant-garde Native American artists. Falu also counts iconic musicians as collaborators such as AR Rahman, Yo-Yo Ma, Ricky Martin, Wyclef Jean and many more. Since winning the Grammy, Falu has returned to the White House (this time for the illustrious Diwali) and received several accolades in the United States. During the year, the artist received a citation at the New York Mayors’ Diwali celebration, a Proclamation from the New York City Council, as well as a call to perform and teach for the program of the Sing Sing prison at Carnegie Halls, among others. The acclaimed artist, who has represented and nurtured Indian arts and culture around the world, is finally returning home and will kick off her India tour in her hometown, the city that never sleeps, Mumbai.

