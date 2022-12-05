Bake Off Judge Paul Hollywood Addresses ‘Mexican Week’ Backlash





The Great British Bake Off Judge Paul Hollywood weighed in on the show’s Mexican-themed misstep that aired earlier this year. In October, the baking contest came under fire following an episode about Mexican food, which some perceived as culturally inappropriate. Critics pointed out that the TV series relied on a cliched depiction of Mexican culture, with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas wearing sombreros and shaking maracas, as well as mispronouncing Spanish words. Channel 4 Related: Pastry shop winner Giuseppe responds to ‘disappointing’ show finale In a new interview, Hollywood explained that the challenges were based on her recent trip to the country and didn’t reiterate anyone to Pastry shop intended to be offensive. “I was literally coming back from Mexico about three weeks before the episode was filmed,” he said. Eater. “I spent a month there with Mexican chefs, working with tacos and enjoying the food in Tijuana, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Cancun. I was everywhere and we set the challenges based on what I had seen there. “The challenges were very good and everyone did a good job. There is not a bad bone in anyone’s body that is related to Pastry shop who would like to upset Mexico. And certainly not me, because I love the country.” Channel 4 Related: Pastry shopPrue Leith gives insight into friendship with Paul Hollywood The Mexican week is not the first example where Pastry shop has been accused of being culturally insensitive and appropriate. In 2020, the series aired a Japan-themed episode that garnered similar controversy for seemingly bringing all Asian cultures together into one. The Great British Bake Off broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK. In the United States it is known as The great British pastry fairand streams on Netflix. Bake Off: an extra slicehosted by Tom Allen and Jo Brand, airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on Channel 4. Nadiya’s Quick Flavors by Nadiya Hussain Michael Joseph

