‘Oye Oye’ Girl Sonam Announces Bollywood Return, Reveals Reason Why He Quit Acting





80s actress Sonam was a discovery of Yash Chopra, who broke into the showbiz world as multi-star actor Vijay in 1988. A year later, she became a household name for her sizzling bikini streak alongside Rishi Kapoor in Tridev’s popular song Oye Oye Tirchi Topi Wale. Rajiv Rai Now, after almost three decades, the actress is back where she belonged and wants to make a comeback in the world of showbiz. During a recent interaction with ETimes, Sonam opened up about her acting debut, why she quit acting, and what inspired her to join again. She revealed that she moved back to Mumbai almost five years ago but it was a personal choice to stay away from the spotlight. Although she wanted to make a comeback three years ago, it was the outbreak of the pandemic that put her plans on hold. While commenting on the reason for her hiatus, the actress said: I quit movies at a very young age as I got married and then had to leave India for personal reasons. Apparently, Sonam and Rajiv Rai moved abroad with their son, after an assassination attempt on her husband by gunmen, who were allegedly linked to the underworld. The duo moved first to Los Angeles and then to Switzerland for more than two decades. However, over time, their marriage deteriorated and they legally divorced in 2016. I really don’t know what was going through my head at that time. I wanted to start a family. I think I was too young to realize the ramifications. I was only seventeen and a half then. I was too naive, she says of her married life. She also traveled back in time to reminisce about the height of her acting career. The industry has been very supportive of me. They made me feel very important and happy. I have no big regrets, no big gripes, she continued. But Sonam is convinced that two heroines cannot be friends. However, the actress clarified that she had no acrimonious equation with a heroine. She would like to call her comeback a second run. For the past three decades, she has enjoyed traveling the world and getting lost away from the public eye. As my Instagram account says (Sonam went on Instagram, only 5/6 days ago), I was lost and now I find myself. She wants to meet and work with new people. The only thing she regrets is not keeping in touch with the industry. During the same interaction, Sonam revealed that she owed her career to the late actor Rishi Kapoor as he was the one who introduced her to Yash Chopra. Rishi Kapoor was a gem. I owe him my career, he was the one who introduced me to Yash Chopra, she says. It was during the time of her marriage that Sonam rejected several films alongside high profile personalities including Lootere opposite Sunny Deol and Baaghi with Salman Khan. Looking back in time, the actress admits that she should have acquiesced in many projects. Now she intends to work with directors like Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj and Neeraj Pandey to name a few. Besides that, she is also willing to explore the OTT space. Read all the latest movie news here

