SCOOP: Akshay Kumars OMG Oh My God 2 Is About Sex Education; actor confirms release in April or May 2023 : Bollywood News





Akshay Kumar released a record 4 movies this year in theaters and 1 on OTT. And in 2023, he expects to have several releases, as planned. The superstar recently made his presence felt at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he shared an interesting detail about his upcoming movie. Akshay revealed on Saturday, December 3, during a chat with moderator Kaleem Aftab, that one of his upcoming films is about the importance of sex education. Akshay said: “It’s a very important subject. In many places, (sex education) is not there. We have all kinds of subjects that we learn in school and sex education is a subject that I would like all the schools in the world to address. (This film is going to) take a while to come out, it’s going to be in April [or] May.” SCOOP: Akshay Kumars OMG Oh My God 2 Is About Sex Education; actor confirms it will be released in April or May 2023 Akshay Kumar, however, did not mention the name of the film. Fans wondered what movie it was.bollywood hungamahas the answer. A source saidbollywood hungamaThe movie Akshay Kumar is talking about is none other thanOMG Oh my god 2. This is a hard-hitting yet entertaining courtroom drama in which a concerned citizen moves through the court and demands mandatory sex education in schools. OMG Oh my god, released in 2012, was also a court drama and starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. It was the story of Kanji (Paresh Rawal), an atheist, whose shop was destroyed in an earthquake. When the insurance company refused to reimburse him citing force majeure, Kanji filed a lawsuit against God. Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna and how he became part of the Kanji struggle formed the core of the film. InOMG Oh my god 2, Akshay Kumar would play the role of Lord Shiva which is obvious from the first look. The source continued, A Movie NamedOMG Oh my godwill of course have a divine connection. Writers and directors Amit Rai cleverly incorporated the God element and the unusual court case surrounding sex education. The creators are sure that it will attract the audience and spark a discussion. Apart from Akshay, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar, while talking about the film at the festival, also hinted at its release period in April or May 2023. An industry expert saidbollywood hungama, The month of April is rich in outings. May 2023 is a good time. OutragedYaariyan 2andSwatantraveer Savarkarno other films are scheduled for release. Read also : Akshay Kumar responds to Red Sea Festival person who said Bellbottom has things against Pakistan More pages: OMG Oh my God! Box Office Collection Suite BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/scoop-akshay-kumars-omg-oh-god-2-deals-sex-education-actor-confirms-itll-release-april-may-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos