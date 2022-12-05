19 of the most memorable Bollywood movie posters





The thing about good movies is that their posters almost always leave an impression on your mind. And when it comes to Bollywood, I think it’s safe to say that movie posters are usually pretty colorful or full of flavor. So we thought of compiling the most memorable Bollywood movie posters that have come down to us. Here, scroll and have fun. 1. Baazigar A 1993 release, Baazigar starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. And as we all know, the songs from the movies became some of the greatest of the 90s. Credit: History of Indian Cinema 2. Grapes Grapes (1982) is a classic when it comes to good comedy movies. It would therefore be unfair not to include his quirky poster in this list! Credit: IMDb 3. Mother India With Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar and Raaj Kumar, mother india released in 1957 and is exemplary when it comes to portraying an interesting female character and motherhood. Obviously, his poster is just as iconic! Credit: IMDb 4. Andaz Apna Apna If you haven’t watched Andaz Apna Apna, so I’m afraid I’m judging your sense of humor. It’s one of the first movies that was intentionally, what I like to call chaotic funny. Credit: Flipkart 5. Devdas Devdas released in 2002, and it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. It is one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most stunning films to have been created and the poster is no doubt a reflection of that. Credit: IMDb 6. Mughal-E-Azam One of the most epic films to exist, Mughal-E-Azam (1960) not only gave us wonderful cinematography to watch, but a great poster to remember. Credit: eBay 7. Deewar Deewar (1975) was such a hit that eventually, as you can see, posters started mentioning how many Filmfare awards it had won! If that’s not iconic, then I don’t know what is? Credit: The Tellenge Shop 8. Sholay Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar, Sholay (1975) doesn’t really need an explanation, at least not for its success as a movie. So, the poster, which includes the font in which the title of the film was created, is absolutely essential for this list. Credit: Bollywood Hungama 9. Mohabbatein MohabbateinThe songs, style and image of s (2000) made it one of the biggest defining factors in pop culture at the time of its release. And so, the poster reminds us! Credit: Pinterest 10. The River The Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh star came out in 2001, and it definitely won many hearts once it was released. The poster is, of course, just as intense and interesting as the film itself. Credit: Amazon 11. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Of course, they had to put Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in that iconic pose to DDLJs (1995) poster. Because, what a way to bring the title of the film to life! Credit: Cine Material 12. Hera Phéri Another Funny Chaotic Movie Hera Phéri (2000) is a defining film of every Generation Y childhood. The humor, the dialogues, the script, everything was a *bosses kiss*. Credit: IMDb 13. Dil Toh Pagal Hai Much like the dynamic between Pooja (Madhuri Dixit), Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Nisha (Karisma Kapoor), Dil Toh Pagal Said (1997) is also full of intensity and passion. Credit: IMDb 14. Kal Ho Naa Ho Kal Ho Naa Ho released in 2003 and left us all quietly traumatized and gone Aman Mathur forever. So the poster, whether we’ve seen it on DVD covers or on the internet, is obviously symbolic of the movies’ greatness. Credit: IMDb 15. Where is your love I don’t know if it’s the thrill of getting lost on an island with someone you have a crush on or just the sparkle of young love, Kaho naa pyar haiThe poster for s (2000) reminds us of one of those things. That’s why it’s so iconic. Credit: IMDb 16. The Heart Wants Dil Chahta HaiThe poster for s (2001) is just as fun and goofy as the film’s trio of friends. I mean, it reminds of their trip to Goa and I guess that’s what makes it perfect. Credit: IMDb 17. Basanti Rank Just like the movie itself, Rank of BasantiThe poster for s (2006) reflects the rebellious and free nature of the film. Plus, it was such a memorable movie, so it’s pretty hard to forget its posters, too. Credit: IMDb 18. Hum Tum Personally, I think Hmm TumThe poster for s (2004) very cleverly hinted at the cute animation the film consisted of, and that’s probably why it’s so memorable. Credit: IMDB 19. Developer D Dev D (2009) displays a psychedelic nature and its fairly obvious why. And we love that! ‘Cause what a take it was on Sarat Chandra’s classic Chattopadhyays Devdas. 1 credit Behold these iconic movie posters, and they’re the perfect prints for our bedroom walls.

