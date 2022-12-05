‘Freddy’ Movie Review: A Rare Bollywood Film Indeed





Freddy” is a psychological revenge thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosh starring Karthik Aryan, Alaya F, Karan A. Pandit, Sajjad Delafrooz, Jennifer Piccinato, Naresh Kumar and Myrna S. Dalal. Unlike the usual pile of mindless, pretentious, insane, soulless trash that Bollywood is used to churning out in its billion-dollar trash factory, “Freddy” is a rare diamond. The plot of “Freddy” is as simple as it gets, Freddy is a shy and clumsy dentist who wants a girl in his life but is unable to talk to the people who drive him to be dumped, one day he falls in love to soon find that he has been used, dumped and on top of that humiliated, at which point he decides to take revenge on the culprit. The movie has its flaws and a few plot holes, which would have led to the movie ending pretty quickly if it was in real life, but again, we couldn’t have had such a delightfully fresh experience. , dark, twisted, exciting and scary. A point to be made here is that “Freddy” shares the same old tropes so prevalent in Bollywood, but doesn’t get bogged down, but charts its own path. The script and direction are tight, grounded, down to earth and realistic unlike the usual exotic, rainbow-decorated style of Bollywood where nothing seems to be organic. There are no colorful costumes, no squeaky dance numbers, the songs are used as tools to advance the plot rather than separate pieces that serve no purpose, the characters (especially Freddy) and their struggles feel real, there’s a definite sense of suspense and chill here. The performance from all the cast is brilliant although Karthik Aryan deserves a special mention as he fundamentally reinvented himself in what might be one of the most daring performances of his career to date. To put it simply, “Freddy” is a startling breath of fresh air and an entirely new experience that has a sense of wit, a desire to take risks and be bold, something Bollywood had to some time but has long since given up. this. Rating: 9/10

