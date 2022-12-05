Bollywood roundup: Malaika Arora, Sanjay Mishra, Akshay Kumar and many more…

– Advertising –

Malaika says her son Arhaan was the most supportive for ‘Moving In With Malaika’

Mumbai– Actress Malaika Arora said his son Arhaan was very supportive as he said yes to him to advance his reality show “Moving In With Malaika.”

In the opening episode of the long-awaited show – Moving In With Malaika, producer, director, choreographer and dear friend Farah Khan Kunder comes to Malaika for a friendly visit. The two go back in time and reminisce about the creation of Malaika. They talk about his past, his present and much more.

In the conversation, Farah asks how Malaika’s relatives reacted to the news that she was doing a reality show, being Malaika’s son Arhaan first, “How come Arhaan agreed to this?”

To which the gorgeous diva Malaika Arora smiles and replies, “He was the most supportive, Farah. He said mom, go ahead. Somehow for me, I think half of this battle has been won. He’s a child. I should be able to do something where he feels proud of what I’m doing, he’s comfortable with what I’m doing.

Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series will begin streaming from December 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sanjay Mishra is a fan of Ajay Devgn-star ‘Drishyam’

Mumbai– Actor Sanjay Mishrawho will be seen trying out for the dark and menacing role of a killer in the upcoming theatrical film ‘Vadh’, has an interest in exploring true crime genre films.

The actor shared that he is a big fan of the Ajay Devgn-Starring film ‘Drishyam’ whose second part recently debuted in theaters and recorded strong box office numbers, thus acting as the saving grace for the Bollywood-induced lull.

While talking about the things he loves the most about murder mystery type movies, Sanjay shared, “I’m a big fan of ‘Drishyam’ and very impressed with its amazing story. The way they’ve built a story that goes beyond the murder and reopens with a different twist, it’s very gripping.

He further mentioned, “It shows that no matter how much one tries to escape crime, crime will never leave them. I think anyone who liked ‘Drishyam’ and likes the genre would also like ‘Vadh’”.

Just like “Drishyam”, the premise of “Vadh” also revolves around a murder case and promises to show another side of Sanjay Mishra as an actor.

“Vadh,” written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal, is presented by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films and produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions.

The film will land on December 9, 2022 in cinemas where it will face Kajol-star ‘Salaam Venky’.

Akshay Kumar Might Return To ‘Hera Pheri’ Universe As Raju

Mumbai– bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who hasn’t had a very successful year in film, may well return to the “Hera Pheri” universe. Earlier, it was widely reported in the media that the superstar left the franchise after the film’s producer and he couldn’t find common ground.

Following Akshay’s release, Kartik Aaryan, who delivered the super hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ earlier this year, was introduced to the film – a development which was confirmed by the film’s own Babu bhaiyya – Paresh Rawal on Twitter.

The development has caused a huge uproar on social media and rightly so as the franchise is one of the mainstays of Hindi cinema in the comedy genre.

According to a media report, the film’s producer Firoz Nadiadwala has reignited conversations with Akshay Kumar, who recently graced the Red Sea International Film Festival.

The producer agreed that Raju’s Akshay character is what makes the “Hera Pheri” franchise so special along with fellow actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

While previously the media had speculated that the disagreement was over Akshay’s compensation in the film, recent media reports indicate that the differences between the producer and the actor were mainly down to the script, as Akshay wanted nothing but the best for the franchise that the team has built with so much love and passion.

The news left Akshay Kumar fans expressing their happiness on social media as #HeraPheri3 is trending on Twitter.

“Hera Pheri” franchise consists of two movies – “Hera Pheri” (directed by Priyadarshan) and “Phir Hera Pheri” (directed by “Hera Pheri” author – Neeraj Vora). Over the years, both films have achieved cult status and also dominate social media as their frames and dialogue make up the majority of memes.

Looking back on ‘Sita Ramam’, Mrunal Thakur says 2022 will always be special for her

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakurwho made his Telugu debut opposite Dulquer-Salmaan with ‘Sita Ramam’, shares that she had quite an amazing year and will always be special to her. The actress is filled with gratitude.

Mrunal, who started his career on TV, progressed to the big screen and delivered films like ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Jersey’, ‘Batla House’ and is currently looking forward to the highly anticipated ‘Pippa’.

Summing up his year, Mrunal said, “I had an amazing year 2022 and this year will always be special for me. There are amazing projects coming next year. Now I’m looking forward to ‘Pippa’, who I’m so happy to be associated with. It has been a satisfying year for me.

“Pippa” also stars Ishaan Khatter and is based on the Battle of Garibpur which took place during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

She further mentioned, “It’s just gratitude I feel right now for the love I’m getting. More importantly, I’ve grown so much as an actor because I’ve been a part of films very different from each other.

The actress also has “Pooja Meri Jaan,” which is about a girl named Pooja who is stalked by an unidentified admirer of hers.

Additionally, she has the family comedy movie “Aankh Micholi” with Abhimanyu Dasani, “Lust Stories 2” and “Gumraah” with Aditya Roy Kapur where she will be seen playing a cop for the first time, slated for next year.

Kareena shares her birthday wishes for her ‘lifelong friend’ Manish Malhotra

Mumbai– Bollywood actress kareena kapoor khanwho recently wrapped filming director Hansal Mehta’s untitled project, sent her best wishes to her “lifelong friend”, the fashion designer Manish Malhotra On his birthday.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actress took to the story section of her Instagram on Monday to share a photo in which she can be seen with Manish.

She captioned the photo, “Happy birthday to my forever friend (heart emoji). My amazing Manish. Love you so much (heart emoji).

Kareena and Manish have been friends for a long time and the latter mainly designs all of his costumes in his movies.

Manish, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, began his Bollywood journey with the 1990 film Swarg which starred Rajesh Khanna, Govinda and Juhi Chawla.

Over the years, he has developed his forte as a designer of integrated looks for characters throughout a film. (IANS)