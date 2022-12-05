From Kahaani to Meri Pyaari Bindu: 5 Bollywood Films That Write a Love Letter to Kolkata





Over the years, several Bollywood movies have written love letters to iconic cities of India including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata among others as backdrops for the movies. Here are five such Bollywood movies that have basically captured the essence of Kolkata through their films. Meri Pyaari Bindu The 2017 romantic drama film Meri Pyaari Bindu starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra is a tale of nostalgia set in the city of joy Kolkata. One of Khurrana’s underrated films, Meri Pyaari Bindu has the typical Kolkata prem (romance) and the couple has that typical chemistry based on the rivalry between the East Bengal-Mohunbagan derby, the fuchka (golgappe) and the push – shoots pulled by hand, among others. . Don’t Miss: From Adipurush to Pathaan: 5 Bollywood Movies Set for 2023 Release stories Durga Pujo plays an important role in the 2012 Hindi thriller Kahaanis climax. The film stars Vidya Balan in the lead. The festival serves not only as a backdrop to a pivotal sequence, but also as a metaphor. Throughout the film, we see Kolkata preparing for Durga Pujo through the lens of Sujoy Ghosh and the climax of the film takes place on Vijaya Dashami (Last Day of Durga Pujo). Barfi! Set in 1970s Darjeeling and Kolkata, the film tells the story of Murphy Johnson aka Barfi (played by Ranbir Kapoor), a deaf and mute young boy who meets and befriends Shruti Ghosh (Ileana DCruz), a new girl in Darjeeling. When six years later, Shruti comes back into Barfis’ life and rekindles their friendship, there is a scene where the duo and Barfis’ autistic friend Jhilmil Chatterjee (played by Priyanka Chopra) are traveling by tram in Kolkata. The song Phir Le Aaya Dil is woven through this footage which shows glimpses of North Kolkata streets, Ganga ghats and trams and perfectly captures the essence of Kolkata. figure Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the comedy-drama film Piku stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in the lead, along with Moushumi Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. The film takes you on a trip to Kolkata early in the morning, papers are delivered, tea in earthen pots, kochuri (kachauri) with potato curry, glimpses of Ganga ghats and old houses and streets of North Kolkata. Don’t miss: A love letter to Tabu: the enduring magic she brings to her characters Parineeta Another film adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name is the 2005 Hindi film Parineeta starring Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt. Set in Kolkata, director Pradeep Sarkar dives deep into Bengali culture with a whole sequence of Dutt doing the famous dhunuchi dance and Balan in an iconic red-trimmed white saree. Did you like this article? To download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

