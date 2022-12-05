Details of Allu Arjun’s Bollywood Debut Movie

Hyderabad: Iconic star Allu Arjun is spreading his wings of success across India. He has been one of the most beloved stars in the south since the start of his career. Its popularity doubled after Pushpa: The Rise which did box office wonders in the country. Having once reigned supreme in the Telugu film industry, fans in the North are now eagerly awaiting to see him on Hindi screens soon.

And it looks like the wait is finally over! The latest buzz suggests that Allu Arjun is now ready for his Bollywood debut. Yes, you read that right! If the latest reports are anything to go by, Arjun meeting star B-town director Rohit Shetty for a big project is on the cards.

Buzz says Rohit and Allu Arjun are collaborating for a solid multi-star film. The Pushpa star will soon fly to Mumbai to sign the dotted line. However, an official update from the duo is still awaited.

If the reports turn out to be true, then it will be a big treat for all Allu Arjun fans across the world who can’t wait to see him in Bollywood movies.

Director of commercial blockbusters such as Golmaal, Chennai Express, Simmba and Surya Vamsi, Rohit Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Circus”. It is set to hit screens on December 23.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, promotes “Pushpa” in Russia with Rashmika Mandana. The sequel to his hit film is currently in production.