Batgirl directors on the film’s cancellation and industry support – The Hollywood Reporter

There are pros and cons to a film you’ve been working hard on being abruptly shelved at the last minute by a numbers-crazed studio head.

Two filmmakers who can attest to this are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, directors of the entrance to the DC universe bat girl, which in August became the most high-profile victim of David Zaslav’s cost-cutting in its new Warner Bros. merger. Discovery when it was unceremoniously canceled in post-production. With a budget of $90 million, the film is considered one of the most expensive film projects ever scrapped.

For the two Belgian directors, who first caught the eye with the explosive hit of 2020 bad boys for lifethere was obviously huge disappointment that they couldn’t share their work alongside their cast and crew, including Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons, Michael Keaton, and lead star Leslie Grace, who plays Batgirl.

“You have to imagine, we’re two fanboys, and for a second we were in the Batman universe, following in the footsteps of Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan, and then it was like we woke up and it was a dream. says Arbi, speaking on the sidelines of the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

But then, despite all the heartbreak of having their chance to be a part of the superhero world snatched away in the 11th hour, they say the amount of positive feedback they’ve personally received has been hugely gratifying.

“It was amazing the support we got,” says Fallah, noting that James Gunn and Edgar Wright reached out to them, as well as studio executives from Paramount and Sony, and even Marvel’s Kevin Feige. “There was so much support from people in the industry, it felt like all the artists were supporting us, and that’s a great feeling, because you feel like you’re not alone.”

Also, given that bat girlThe cancellation of was somewhat unprecedented in terms of the size and the way it played out, while the names of Arbi and Fallah have yet to be etched into superhero folklore, they have been added to the long and colorful annals of Hollywood.

“It’s something that’s never happened before, so we kind of made movie history without even trying!” said Arbi.

Although a secret screening of bat girl took place on the grounds of Warner Bros. for the cast and crew, Arbi and Fallah note that they couldn’t attend (they were in Belgium at the time), and that the version shown was not their last edit (but “somewhere in the environment”). The film’s cancellation actually happened just as they entered the first stage of the editing process, with a lot of work still to be done to complete the feature film.

“We still needed additional photography, a lot of scenes were missing, and the VFX wasn’t there,” says Arbi. ” I do not know if [Warner Bros.] are really going to go, but we’ll see, sometimes we think it’s screwed up, but sometimes it’s like… maybe!

Given the experience with bat girl, the two would work with Warner. Bros Discovery again?

“Yeah, we would still work with them,” Fallah says. “But on condition that the film comes out. I mean, if Warner says, “Do you want to do the next Batman or Superman? », Of course, we will say yes. As long as the movie comes out!”

On that note, while Gunn has reached out individually to offer his support, there has yet to be a more formal meeting with him since he was installed as co-CEO of DC Studio. “But the meetings are in the books,” says Arbi.

One thing the noise around bat girl has done is add considerable momentum behind the director’s latest feature. Rebelwhich screened at Cannes and is part of the Red Sea Film Festival lineup in Jeddah, is a fast-paced action thriller about two Belgian Muslim brothers dealing with identity alongside the radicalization and recruitment of the IS during the war in Syria.

For Arbi and Fallah, who are both Muslims and of Moroccan origin, Rebel marks their most personal film to date, a film that has been on their minds since 2011.

“We started seeing people we know go to Syria,” says Fallah, who notes that he comes from a neighborhood that had the highest percentage of young people recruited to fight for IS. “And they were my friends, people I used to play football with, and I started seeing them, one by one, leaving. And then afterwards, seeing the attacks in France and Belgium, it became very painful to see, because these guys had the same profile as us, they were Belgian-Moroccan Muslims.

Other TV shows or films dealing with the situation, they say, have not been told from a Muslim perspective. “That’s why we wanted to tell this story, with all the complexities and nuances, because it’s not that simple,” says Fallah. “It became very personal and important.”

The profile of Rebelwhich has yet to find a US distributor (it was released in the UK by Signature in January and picked up by Front Row in the Middle East), has no doubt been boosted by the bat girl situation, like that of Fallah and Arbi.

Alongside a sequel to their 2018 Belgian crime thriller GangsterArbi says they may soon have “the green light for a big Hollywood action movie, but we don’t want to prejudice that.”

Arbi also recently posted a somewhat cryptic Instagram post: a captionless image from an anime series. batman beyond which took place from 1999 to 2001. Could the two return, not only to Warner Bros., but to the world of Batman so soon after bat girlis premature death?

“You know, maybe in the future…when Batman isn’t done by Matt Reeves… batman beyond is really cool. And I just saw that and thought that was really badass,” Arbi says. “So who knows? Maybe in the future, one day, if they ask us to do that, we won’t say no. But you can dream, right?