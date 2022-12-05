‘Twin Peaks’ actor Al Strobel dies at 83





“Twin Peaks” actor Al Strobel has died, Fox News Digital can confirm. He was 83 years old. “Through the darkness of the future past and much sadness, we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” producer Sabrina Sutherland said in an emailed statement. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family.” Sutherland also announced the news on Facebook, writing, “I’m sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night. I loved him very much.” Strobel’s cause of death has not been given at this time. TWIN PEAKS STAR LENNY VON DOHLEN DEAD AT 63 Series co-creator Mark Frost also shared a tribute to the actor on Twitter. “Oh no. Dear Al, like those of you who were lucky enough to meet him over the years, what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was,” he wrote. “RIP, my friend.” Actor Dana Ashbrook remembered Strobel as “the kindest of men”. “Sad, sad newslove Al,” she wrote on Twitter before adding, “Wonderful storyteller 🙂 and seeing him roll a cigarette with one hand – pure magic.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Strobel has appeared in all of the “Twin Peaks” shows and movies. The show originally aired in the 1990s and ran for two seasons. He played Phillip Gerard in “Twin Peaks”, “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” and “Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces”. Strobel’s character in the series cut off his arm to prevent an evil spirit from possessing him. The actor lost his arm in real life after a car accident at the age of 17. Outside of the ‘Twin Peaks’ world, Strobel was also known for his roles in ‘Megaville’, ‘Ricochet River’ and ‘Sitting Target’. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

