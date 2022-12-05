Actor Sonu Sood buys a new BMW 7 Series luxury sedan





Indian actor Sonu Sood who is often called the real life hero for his charity work and helping people during the pandemic. Unlike many other players in the industry, Sonu Sood does not have a huge collection of luxury cars. It does but, it’s not as flashy as some others. The actor had recently posted a photo on his Instagram profile, where he is seen posing with a brand new BMW 7 Series luxury sedan. We ran the registration number for the 7 Series online and found that it is was about a new journey of actors. The actor is seen posing with his BMW 7 Series luxury sedan in hues of Alpine White. The registered owner of the 7 series sedan is Shakti Sagar productions, a production house owned by Sonu Sood. The car seen here is a 740 Li M Sport variant. The car looks extremely beautiful in the white color. The large front grille and clean-lined headlights are impressive on the road. The actor’s Instagram post only shows the front of the car. As mentioned above, these are the M Sport variants, which are a slightly different sedan to the regular version. It gets an aggressive looking front bumper that gives it a sporty look. Also read: Forget OATS, where is the Bajaj Chetak Electric? The BMW 7 Series is the manufacturer’s flagship sedan and it’s packed with features. The price of a brand new BMW 7 Series starts at Rs 1.42 crore, ex-showroom and goes up to Rs 1.76 crore, ex-showroom. The M Sport variant seen here in the video is priced at Rs 1.51 crore, ex-showroom. It comes with a variety of features like a fully digital dashboard, leather seat covers, electric sunroof, 4-zone climate control, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, parking remote control, screen touchscreen infotainment, paddle shifters, massage function for the seats, rear seat entertainment screen, premium audio system, and more. The BMW 740 Li M Sport variant is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine. This engine generates 333 hp and 450 Nm of maximum torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to all four wheels. BMW has a factory in Chennai and its flagship sedan, the 7 Series, is also manufactured there. Recently, BMW announced the rollout of its 100,000th Indian-made car. BMW as we know is a luxury brand and they have managed to achieve this feat in 15 years. The 100,000th car was a BMW 740Li M Sport sedan and it was handed over to its client. Going back to Sonu Sood, the actor has a decent collection of luxury cars in his garage. We published an article on our website that talks about the same thing. The actor owns cars like Porsche Panamera which is powered by 3.0 liter V6 turbo diesel engine, Audi Q7 SUV which is very popular among Bollywood celebrities, Mercedes-Benz ML-Class etc. He also owns a Bajaj Chetak which originally belonged to his father. Other than that, the actor still has his first car, a Maruti Zen. Also Read : Eimor Customs Modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 Motorcycle Is Stunning

