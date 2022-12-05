Actor Jeff Garlin sells Gold Coast apartment for $815,000





Actor and comedian Jeff Garlin has sold his vintage three-bedroom walk-up condo on the Gold Coast for $815,000. A Chicago native and alumnus of improv troupe The Second City, Garlin, 60, is best known for his roles as patriarch Murray Goldberg on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs and for playing Larry Davids’ manager on Curb Your Enthusiasm. . Garlin had no trouble selling the 1,800 square foot condo, which he bought in 2010 for $591,700 and put on the market in October for $825,000. He entered into a contract to sell it just five days after listing the unit. He sold the unit on November 18. Garlin sold the Elm Street condo because he is now based in New York and Los Angeles, his listing agent Emily Sachs Wong of @properties at Elite Street previously said. The condo is on one level and includes a separate room on the ground floor which can be used as storage or as an office or cellar. Garlin recently updated the condo, which features two bathrooms, a living room with a wall of windows and a fireplace, and a brand new white kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and counter space , island bar seating and an integrated workstation . The master bedroom has double-sided built-in storage, a modern en-suite bathroom and access to a private balcony. It was a beautiful classic Gold Coast walk-up that has been completely redone by Jeff Garlin, said listing agent Emily Sachs Wong of @properties. There was a lot of interest and it was such a beautiful house. The condo had a property tax bill of $12,485 in the 2021 tax year, up from $15,398 the previous year. In Los Angeles, Garlin paid $2.425 million in 2018 for a four-bedroom, 2,606-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood. Bob Goldsborough is a freelance journalist. Join our Chicago Dream Homes Facebook Group for more luxury listings and real estate news.

