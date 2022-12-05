Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy in finals? – New





Reports indicate that the actor will fly to Qatar to attend the closing ceremony at Lusail Stadium on December 18. By ANI Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 20:46 Last update: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 20:51 Indian actor Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the final, which is expected to take place later this month. According to reports, the star will fly to Qatar to compete in the world’s most-watched sporting event and unveil the trophy at the crowded Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022. Deepika may well be the first actor of international stature to receive such a rare honor at one of the biggest sporting events in the world. The Hindi film actor is one of India’s most successful female entertainers and has represented the country on several international platforms. From the endorsement of some of fashion’s biggest brands to being a member of the jury at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abrahm in ‘Pathaan’, which is slated for release on January 25, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the ‘Pathaan ‘ action-packed film was filmed in eight countries. Speaking of the same, Siddharth said, “Locations always play a huge role in my films and they became even more important to Pathaan as we intended to deliver an action spectacle for an audience they had never seen before. To achieve this scale and variation in visuals, we traveled to 8 countries to shoot the film and its lavish action sequences!” READ ALSO : “We were clear that every scene in Pathaan had to be breathtaking and we planned meticulously to achieve this. I remember Pathaan pre-production took almost two years because we wanted to be absolutely sure that we were going to try and raise the bar for action shows in India,” he added. Besides “Pathaan”, Deepika will also be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in “Project K”. She also made a special appearance in her husband Ranveer Singh’s film “Cirkus”.

