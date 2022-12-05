‘Hamilton’ actor Rory O’Malley chats with 3News’ Maureen Kyle





CLEVELAND “Hamilton”, the musical has won Tony Awards, a Grammy, a Pulitzer Prize and many other accolades. An actor who grew up here in northeast Ohio was lucky enough to be part of the show’s original cast. When “Hamilton” takes the stage in Playhouse Square, Rory O’Malley will perform in the moonlight for a local audience. Maureen Kyle sat down with Rory to talk about the opportunity to come home and perform.

I’m so lucky to have had some of those really cool moments that were dreams come true, Rory OMalley said. OMalley is at the peak of a highly successful career as a Broadway, television and film actor. One of his luckiest breaks came from an unlucky one. I was working on another Broadway show called “Nerds”, I was playing Bill Gates and it was about Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, Apple versus Microsoft. And we were like three weeks into rehearsals and the producer came in and said, ‘Everyone go home, we’re not opening on Broadway,’ O’Malley recalled. But the next day, he received the call of his life. My agent called me and said, “Would you like to do another Broadway show?” And I said, ‘Oh no, I don’t think I could right now, I’m so devastated.’ And she said, “Well, what if it was to play king in Hamilton?” And I said, “I’m on my way, I’ll be in the theater right now,” OMalley said. Within a week, I was in a dressing room with Lin Manuel Miranda and the entire original cast. It was like being transported into a Broadway nerd’s dream. He starred in the original “Book of Mormon” cast alongside Josh Gad and was nominated for a Tony. OMalley has done countless television and film roles, including her appearance in the movie Dreamgirls.” But Maureen Kyle knew him as an endearing and brilliantly talented teenager. She asked if he dreamed of Broadway when he was a high school student at St. Ignatius. No, no I didn’t. I mean, I remember that time so well when I desperately wanted to get into The Magnificat High School Musical and just hoped that somehow I could get into it. I mean, I remember my nerves, I remember how that was the biggest problem. in the coins of St Ignatius and Magnificat, O’Malley said. OMalley was just a child when he realized his calling. I have very vivid memories of my mother picking me up from Glenview daycare when I was going to Westerly in Bay Village, Ohio at that time and said her boss at her accounting firm had subscriptions for Playhouse Square and was unable to use those two tickets and she was going to take me that night to see a musical called Les Miserables. And I didn’t know; I was in third grade, probably inappropriate in some places, but I’m telling you, my mom took me to this show, I think we were in the back row, and it changed my life…it changed my life, O’ said Malley. Now, in what he calls a full-circle moment, he’s going to take the same scene as King George in Hamilton.



First of all, I’m nervous. I’m more nervous now to do it in Cleveland than I was on Broadway with the whole cast, says OMalley. And, I hope I’m not just like sobbing and crying every performance because that’s not a very good acting choice.

Rory OMalley will play King George at every performance from December 19 to January 15.

